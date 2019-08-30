Check Out Maluma and Ricky Martin's Hot New Music Video "No Se Me Quita"

Maluma and Ricky Martin are each, individually, too hot for words. Now imagine mixing the two! The singers collaborated in the song “Vente Pa’ Ca” in 2016 and are back together in the new music video “No Se Me Quita.” The clip — filmed in Miami Beach with inflatable flamingos — shows the Puerto Rican icon and the Colombian heartthrob walking down the shore as female lifeguards dance around them. A playful Maluma even pretends to need saving, falling helplessly on the sand. He didn’t swallow saltwater or faint from heatstroke — he just wants to get mouth-to-mouth from his favorite lifeguard. Naturally, Martin helps his friend on his mission, as if Maluma needs any help getting noticed.

“Ricky Martin is one of my idols in the industry,” Maluma confessed to Billboard when they filmed “Vente Pa’ Ca” three years ago. They have shared the stage several times and you can see their friendly rapport in this new video, where the singers also dance around in a tropical fish tank.

The song captivates with its fusion of pop and urban beats, and the video has already garnered nearly 1 million views. “This combination does not fail parceros,” the Colombian star says at the end of the clip. Totally agree!