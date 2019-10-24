Yes, it's true: Maluma is single again. Maluma and Natalia Barulich are no longer a couple, a source close to the Colombian singer confirmed to People en Español. According to reports, J.Lo's co-star in the new rom-com Marry Me was spotted dancing and having dinner with model Winnie Harlow in New York City. Harlow also attended Maluma's recent show at Madison Square Garden, but a source told Page Six that they're "just friends." Meanwhile, it's been reported that Natalia is now dating Brazilian soccer star Neymar. The singer's reps told People CHICA they would "not comment on the artist's personal life."

The 25-year-old heartthrob met Barulich, a Cuban Croatian model, in 2017 when they filmed his music video "Felices Los 4." Although their chemistry in the video is undeniable, a close source to the singer said they were friends first and soon began dating.

Image zoom Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Maluma and Natalia made their love story public in January 2018, after paparazzi spotted them vacationing in Italy. The couple were very open in expressing their love for one another on social media and Maluma often shared passionate kisses with Barulich on stage at his shows and on red carpets.

Image zoom Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Natalia traveled the world with Maluma, cheering him on in his performances and spending time with his family. The gorgeous couple shared photos of a romantic getaway to Greece and Spain in June to celebrate two years together. The pair seemed to be inseparable and shared custody of a Pomeranian pup named Julieta. They were last seen together at Maluma's concert in Los Angeles in September.