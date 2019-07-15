CoupleGoals! Maluma and Natalia Barulich's 5 Sexiest Instagram Posts

Maluma and his girlfriend Natalia Barulich are madly in love and don’t hide it! The Colombian singer and the Cuban Croatian model met over two years ago while filming the steamy music video for his hit “Felices los 4” and their chemistry is mesmerizing. The couple turn up the heat on Instagram with their sexy and romantic posts.

Even though Maluma performs all over the world, he still finds time for romance with Natalia in exotic destinations like Hacienda Na Xamena in Ibiza, where the couple jumped in the hot tub. An image the model shared on Instagram shows the couple kissing with an infinity pool and paradisal landscape in the background. They were so into each other they probably forgot to enjoy the sunset!

Barulich also sparked pregnancy rumors by sharing a photo of a kiss with Maluma from Milan with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day, daddy.” Apparently the model was just joking, and she meant “daddy” in a playful way — not a “baby daddy” way.

Barulich also gave a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend on their two-year anniversary in April. “2 years ago we were Felices los 4…Now we’re Felices los 2,” she wrote in her caption.

The Colombian heartthrob has also made it clear he only has eyes for his one special muse. In January, to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday, he shared a sweet photo of a smiling Barulich with the wind in her hair with the loving caption, “It’s your birthday, but I’m the one who gets the gift because I get to have you by my side every day. I love you Natalia. HBD my love.”

The singer also shared a photo with Barulich wearing matching yellow and red sporty Adidas suits while posing in front of his private jet. He captioned the photo with a hot dog emoji, referring to their mustard and ketchup color combo.

Maluma seems fully committed to this stunning beauty, who has joined the star in his globetrotting adventures and is the official mom of his Pomeranian pup Julieta. “I loaned her my heart and she has to take care of it,” he said in a radio interview, quoting the lyrics of his song “El Prestamo” [The Loan], “but when I need it, she will have to give it back.”