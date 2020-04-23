Watch Maluma's New Music Video "ADMV"

Maluma's new music video "ADMV" — which stands for "amor de mi vida," or "love of my life" — strikes an emotional chord. Wearing makeup and prosthetics, the 26-year-old Colombian singer transforms into an old man who sings about a love that transcends the passage of time. He and the blonde model who plays his eternal muse in the music video are seen in their youth and in old age, sharing laughter and good times in both stages of their lives.

Image zoom (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

The ballad shows a more mellow and romantic side of the reggaeton star. "It's a song that is very special to me," he said in a statement. "This is something that comes from my heart. It reminds me of the reason I started my career, and makes me think a lot about what is going to happen in the future, whether we are going to take the time to love and hug one another," he reflected. "Today I give it to you all so you can dedicate it to all the people we love before they leave us."

Maluma wrote the song — along with Edgar Barrera and Vicente Barco — in January in Jamaica, where he traveled to unwind and explore new sounds. The lyrics talk about a love and desire that remain in a couple even after beauty and youth fade.

Directed by Nuno Gomez, the music video was filmed in Miami. It was originally set to be filmed in Greece during Maluma's world tour, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the location was changed. Watch the clip below.