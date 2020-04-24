Maluma Wrote His New Song on a Kayak in the Middle of the Ocean

Maluma opened up to Apple Music about what he calls "the most beautiful song" he has ever composed. The Colombian reggaetonero poured his soul into his new ballad "ADMV", co-written with Edgar Barrera and Vicente Barco. "This song is for sure the best song or the most beautiful song I ever wrote in my life," he said. "It's a song that I wrote in a musical camp that I had in Jamaica in January, without knowing all the things that are happening right now."

He was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the Grammys receiving an award the day he wrote the song. "I was nominated to the Grammys as Best Latin Artist — and I couldn't fly," he said. "I was so sad and so mad because I knew that I had this big chance to get the Grammy to my house and I couldn't go. And I had all these feelings inside myself and it was like, 'What should I do with this?'"

"I couldn't fly that day to Colombia, so I had to pay for the house another day — pay for the food, all the composers, all the producers that were there over there with me," he continued. "I had to pay everything one more night, and it was like, 'You know what? This has to be a productive day. I'll have to work. I'll have to take the positive things.'"

Maluma co-wrote the track while immersed in nature. "I took the kayak and I took the guitar and I went to the middle of nowhere, in the middle of the ocean. I took some beers with me," he added. "I felt so frustrated and I felt like I needed to go to that place to keep feeling inspired, to not lose the vibe that I got there in Jamaica. I started feeling that I was getting too worried about the stupid things, like going to Vegas, going to the Grammys. I mean, it's a big event, but it's not what matters in life."