Maldy Talks Going Solo After Nearly 20 Years With Plan B

For 18 years he was one half of the popular duo Plan B, but now Maldy is venturing out as a solo artist. "The difference with being independent is fascinating and very special for me," he tells People CHICA. "With the duo, we lived through and created so many dreams together. Now I feel happy to have a new beginning, a new stage."

Born Edwin Vázquez Vega, Maldy grew up loving music as a kid and listening to old-school artists like the Noise and DJ Playero. With Plan B, he made his musical dreams come true; together they released hits like "Frikitona," "Si No Le Contesto" and "Es Un Secreto." "The first album I had the opportunity to come out [with in] this genre was Reggaeton Sex with producer DJ Blass," Maldy says. "My dream came true alongside my partner Chencho from Plan B at that time. I feel happy having that beginning up until today with everything that has happened in my career."

Earlier this month, he launched his debut album, Sicalipsis, which has 12 tracks and features artists like Kevin Roldan, Nio Garcia, Yomo, Marvel Boy and Jory Boy. He says that next year he will be doing remixes for some of these songs. After being in a duo for so long, Maldy has grown to love his newfound independence as an artist and the freedom to be able to do things his way.

Growing up in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Maldy listened to everything from salsa to R&B, and in his career, he has gotten inspiration from some of his contemporaries. "The music of a lot of colleagues I used to follow inspired me," he explains. "Daddy Yankee, Wisin y Yandel — many artists inspired me so much that I wanted to create this type of music that I loved."

Image zoom

Reflecting on his many years in the music business, Maldy says it was more difficult to break into the industry when he was starting out, but he's more than willing to share his wisdom and advice with younger artists like the ones under his label, MPV Records. "Follow the same formula," he says. "Since I began making music, mine has stayed the same. Keep that essence and the direction — mine is perreo, commercial music. I want my artists to follow that example of 18 years making hits."

While he's only focusing on his solo career right now, Maldy doesn't dismiss the idea of getting Plan B back together. "As mentioned, right now I'm very focused on this project and on this stage," he says. "It's a challenge for the both of us, and I understand that right now I'm fresh out with new production. [But] God willing, Plan B can reunite."