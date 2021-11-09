Malala Yousafzai Tied the Knot!

Pakistani activist for female education Malala Yousafzai is officially a Mrs!

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate in history has confirmed her marriage to partner Asser Malik on an Instagram post.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on the caption. "We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

The bride wore a beautifully embroidered coral bridal dress that matched the groom's tie. The photos, taken outdoors, show them holding hands on their special day as autumn foliage surrounds them.

News of the wedding surprised some as the Oxford University graduate shared her reservations toward marriage in a July 2021 interview with British Vogue.

"I still don't understand why people have to get married," she told the publication. "If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership? My mum is like… 'Don't you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.'"

However, in the same interview she also discussed the possibility of changing her mind in the future.

Malala and Asser Credit: Instagram/Malala Yousafzai

"Even until my second year of university I just thought, 'I'm never going to get married, never going to have kids—just going to do my work. I'm going to be happy and live with my family forever," she said. "I didn't realize that you're not the same person all the time... You change as well and you're growing."

Although Malala's parents had an arranged marriage, her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, told MailOnline his daughter had the right to choose her own partner —and he would be happy to break tradition for her.

"To me, tribe or caste does not matter at all. I think the most important thing is that this is her life. I'm the kind of father who believes in their children's education and freedom," he said. "She has the right to choose her own partner or nobody at all, it's up to her."