This #TikTokTuesday, we’re breaking down the basics of this stunning yet easy-to-recreate makeup trend.

TikTok's Latest Obsession is the Barely-There Eyeliner Trend We All Need

Looking for fresh, summery makeup inspo?

TikTok's hottest new eye makeup trend is easier than the regular winged liner everyone loves and only requires two things you probably already have in your beauty arsenal.

Dubbed "invisible eyeliner," this look is a cutting edge, yet wearable look that makes the negative space between lines of concealer look like eyeliner.

In one of the videos that started the trend, creator May Akthar used a concealer a few shades lighter than her skin tone to carve out a subtle winged look, but the possibilities are truly endless.

Creators across the app have played with graphic liner looks or added gloss, gems and more.

Looking to try the look for yourself?

All you need to replicate it is an angled brush and your concealer. If you happen to have one that's lighter than your skin tone at the moment, even better.

If you struggle with typical black eyeliner, this is even easier, as you don't have to draw as sharp a line as you normally would.

Instead, draw two smaller lines with concealer, and blend away from the negative space—you can even use your finger to smudge everything out.