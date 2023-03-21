Chica Star Products: Our 10 Makeup Favorites for Spring/Summer
Handpicked by People en Español's beauty experts, these products are our must-haves for every step of your makeup routine. Each and every one of these star products were chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.
Labios on Point
Recreate Becky G's signature pout with her new two-sided lip liners, which you can wear one at a time or blend together for an ombre effect.
Treslúce Beauty, Draw the Línea Dual-Sided Lip Liner, $12, ulta.com
Get the Glow
As one of the most versatile products on this list, you can use this skin enhancer under foundation, mixed in with products or over makeup for a healthy, natural glow.
Kosas, Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer, $38, sephora.com
Lightweight Coverage
We were blown away by the level of full coverage this foundation provides while also feeling light and serum-like on the skin.
Also, with 40 shades, you'll be guaranteed to find the perfect match.
KVD Beauty, Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Vegan Serum Foundation, $42, sephora.com
Instant Volume
Get enviable volume and length in just seconds with this waterproof, cruelty-free mascara that performs like a luxury product for under $5.
Essence, Lash Like A Boss Instant Volume & Length Mascara Waterproof, $4.99, ulta.com
Foolproof Contour
We've already been using Milk's bronzers to add some sculpting to our faces, but the new Sculpt Sticks in four cool, blendable shades will make contouring even easier.
MILK MAKEUP, Sculpt Cream Contour Stick, $24, sephora.com
Bold Brows
Looking to get the laminated brow look without the commitment or the price tag?
Get a flexible, long-lasting hold that never looks flaky in a flash with Half Magic's first brow launch.
Half Magic, Grippie Brow Sculpting Gel, $19, halfmagicbeauty.com
Kiss of Moisture
We get a burst of nostalgia every time we reach for these fruity lip gloss tubes, but unlike the lippies of the 2000s, these are never sticky and always hydrating.
Catrice, Lip Jam Hydrating Lip Gloss, $5, amazon.com
Red Carpet Inspo
After seeing Lady Gaga on the Oscars red carpet rocking bold color on her cheeks, we had to get our hands on her brand's newest blush.
Apart from looking fab on the skin, the product also blends seamlessly and helps reduce redness with fermented arnica.
HAUS LABS, Color Fuse Talc-Free Powder Blush, $38, sephora.com
Smoky Liner
Get an effortless smoky look in seconds with these metallic liners that are waterproof, smudge-resistant, and sebum-resistant—a must-have for anyone with oily lids.
Maybelline, TattooStudio Gel Pencil Eyeliner, $9.99, ulta.com
Shimmer and Glitter
Top off any makeup look with this viral highlighter that adds a beautiful glow to your cheeks, brow bone, or nose.
Rare Beauty, Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, $25, sephora.com