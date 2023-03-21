Chica Star Products: Our 10 Makeup Favorites for Spring/Summer

Por Laura Acosta Marzo 21, 2023
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of brands

Handpicked by People en Español's beauty experts, these products are our must-haves for every step of your makeup routine. Each and every one of these star products were chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.

Empezar galería

1 de 10

Labios on Point

Credit: Courtesy of Tresluce

Recreate Becky G's signature pout with her new two-sided lip liners, which you can wear one at a time or blend together for an ombre effect.

Treslúce Beauty, Draw the Línea Dual-Sided Lip Liner, $12, ulta.com

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 10

Get the Glow

Credit: Courtesy of Kosas

As one of the most versatile products on this list, you can use this skin enhancer under foundation, mixed in with products or over makeup for a healthy, natural glow.

Kosas, Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer, $38, sephora.com

3 de 10

Lightweight Coverage

Credit: Courtesy of KVD

We were blown away by the level of full coverage this foundation provides while also feeling light and serum-like on the skin.

Also, with 40 shades, you'll be guaranteed to find the perfect match.

KVD Beauty, Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Vegan Serum Foundation, $42, sephora.com

Anuncio

4 de 10

Instant Volume

Credit: Courtesy of Essence

Get enviable volume and length in just seconds with this waterproof, cruelty-free mascara that performs like a luxury product for under $5.

Essence, Lash Like A Boss Instant Volume & Length Mascara Waterproof, $4.99, ulta.com

5 de 10

Foolproof Contour

Credit: Courtesy of Milk Makeup

We've already been using Milk's bronzers to add some sculpting to our faces, but the new Sculpt Sticks in four cool, blendable shades will make contouring even easier.

MILK MAKEUP, Sculpt Cream Contour Stick, $24, sephora.com

6 de 10

Bold Brows

Credit: Courtesy of Half Magic

Looking to get the laminated brow look without the commitment or the price tag?

Get a flexible, long-lasting hold that never looks flaky in a flash with Half Magic's first brow launch.

Half Magic, Grippie Brow Sculpting Gel, $19, halfmagicbeauty.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 10

Kiss of Moisture

Credit: Courtesy of Catrice

We get a burst of nostalgia every time we reach for these fruity lip gloss tubes, but unlike the lippies of the 2000s, these are never sticky and always hydrating.

Catrice, Lip Jam Hydrating Lip Gloss, $5, amazon.com

8 de 10

Red Carpet Inspo

Credit: Courtesy of Haus Labs

After seeing Lady Gaga on the Oscars red carpet rocking bold color on her cheeks, we had to get our hands on her brand's newest blush.

Apart from looking fab on the skin, the product also blends seamlessly and helps reduce redness with fermented arnica.

HAUS LABS, Color Fuse Talc-Free Powder Blush, $38, sephora.com

9 de 10

Smoky Liner

Credit: Courtesy of Maybelline

Get an effortless smoky look in seconds with these metallic liners that are waterproof, smudge-resistant, and sebum-resistant—a must-have for anyone with oily lids.

Maybelline, TattooStudio Gel Pencil Eyeliner, $9.99, ulta.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

10 de 10

Shimmer and Glitter

Credit: Courtesy of Rare Beauty

Top off any makeup look with this viral highlighter that adds a beautiful glow to your cheeks, brow bone, or nose.

Rare Beauty, Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, $25, sephora.com

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta