Hybrid Beauty: Makeup Products that Nourish Your Skin Inside and Out
Looking for a foundation, lipstick or primer that does more than just add color or cover-up? In this installment of #SkinDeep, we dive into the products packed with nourishing skin care ingredients that will not only have you looking photo-ready but are also good for you.
Mattifying Base
Prep your skin for makeup and make sure it lasts all day with this primer formulated with niacinamide and bakuchiol to control oil and smooth skin.
Milk Makeup, Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer, $36, sephora.com
Inner Glow
Skip a few steps in your skin care routine this summer with this powerful tinted serum that's packed with vitamin C, niacinamide and SPF all in one!
Ilia Beauty, C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen with Vitamin C 10% + Niacinamide, $64, sephora.com
Touch of Coverage
Looking for something closer to a traditional foundation? This viral serum gives your skin light coverage while plumping and hydrating your skin.
ROSE INC, Skin Enhance Luminous Skin Tint Serum Foundation, $49, sephora.com
Bright and Radiant
Get your summer glow on with these illuminating drops made with peptides to strengthen your skin's natural barrier.
Versed, Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops, $17.99, target.com
Perfect Under-Eye
Cancel out any tired appearance instantly with this tinted under-eye balm.
Payot, The Tinted 3-In-1 Anti-Fatigue Stick, $35, payot.com
Multipurpose Color
Cheeks, lips, and eyelids get a rosy glow with this hydrating balm from Bobbi Brown's new clean makeup line.
Jones Road, Miracle Balm, $38, jonesroadbeauty.com
Luscious Lips
Maybelline's new "green" line combines the best of clean beauty ingredients with an affordable price point.
Maybelline, Green Edition Balmy Lip Blush, $9.99, cvs.com