Hybrid Beauty: Makeup Products that Nourish Your Skin Inside and Out

Por Laura Acosta Mayo 23, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Looking for a foundation, lipstick or primer that does more than just add color or cover-up? In this installment of #SkinDeep, we dive into the products packed with nourishing skin care ingredients that will not only have you looking photo-ready but are also good for you.

Mattifying Base

Credit: Courtesy

Prep your skin for makeup and make sure it lasts all day with this primer formulated with niacinamide and bakuchiol to control oil and smooth skin.

Milk Makeup, Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer, $36, sephora.com

Inner Glow

Credit: Courtesy

Skip a few steps in your skin care routine this summer with this powerful tinted serum that's packed with vitamin C, niacinamide and SPF all in one!

Ilia Beauty, C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen with Vitamin C 10% + Niacinamide, $64, sephora.com

Touch of Coverage

Credit: Courtesy

Looking for something closer to a traditional foundation? This viral serum gives your skin light coverage while plumping and hydrating your skin.

ROSE INC, Skin Enhance Luminous Skin Tint Serum Foundation, $49, sephora.com

Bright and Radiant

Credit: Courtesy

Get your summer glow on with these illuminating drops made with peptides to strengthen your skin's natural barrier.

Versed, Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops, $17.99, target.com

Perfect Under-Eye

Credit: Courtesy

Cancel out any tired appearance instantly with this tinted under-eye balm.

Payot, The Tinted 3-In-1 Anti-Fatigue Stick, $35, payot.com

Multipurpose Color

Credit: Courtesy

Cheeks, lips, and eyelids get a rosy glow with this hydrating balm from Bobbi Brown's new clean makeup line.

Jones Road, Miracle Balm, $38, jonesroadbeauty.com

Luscious Lips

Credit: Courtesy

Maybelline's new "green" line combines the best of clean beauty ingredients with an affordable price point.

Maybelline, Green Edition Balmy Lip Blush, $9.99, cvs.com

