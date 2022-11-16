Chica Star Products: Our 8 Makeup Favorites for Fall/Winter
Handpicked by People en Español's beauty experts, these products are our must-haves for everything from a natural look to full glam. Each and every one of these star products were chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.
Flawless Skin
The standout ingredient in this medium-coverage foundation is fermented arnica, which helps reduce redness, keeping your skin protected even while it's covered up.
Haus Labs, Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, $45, sephora.com
Glittering Glow
Get a drag queen-worthy glow with this collab from two RuPaul's Drag Race alums that features two shimmering shades that you can mix and match on your cheekbones, cupid's bow and more.
KimChi Chic, WTHIGHLIGHT Double Diamonds Highlighter, $28, kimchichicbeauty.com
Subtle Shine
Looking for the perfect way to incorporate eyeshadow into a quick makeup look?
This liquid-to-powder formula goes on in just seconds and blends out perfectly with a few taps from a brush or your finger.
Ilia, Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint, $28, sephora.com
Budget Pick
The secret's out—one of the best full concealers at the moment that offers coverage without looking cakey is less than $20.
Sephora, Best Skin Ever Full Coverage Multi-Use Concealer, $15, sephora.com
Make an Impact
From the mind of Donni Davy, the makeup artist behind Euphoria's technicolor looks, comes an eye pigment that goes on bold in just one swipe so your makeup can be as colorful as possible.
Half Magic, Chromaddiction Matte, $24, halfmagicbeauty.com
Pop of Color
We're obsessed with this innovative blush that melts into your skin faster than a cream and feels like nothing, yet still has plenty of color payoff.
About-Face, Cheek Freak Blush Balm, $18, ulta.com
Effortlessly Cool
Add an unexpected touch of color to your eye makeup with this creamy, yet long-lasting pencil that works for sharp, defined liner or diffused, blended-out looks.
Glossier, No. 1 Pencil, $16, glossier.com
Brow Magic
To lock your brows in place all day, swipe this tinted gel through your eyebrows for a thick, defined style.
NYX Professional Makeup, Thick it Stick it! Brow Gel, $11, ulta.com