Exclusive: Maite Perroni Is One of People en Español's Stars of the Year

The Mexican actress and singer was the "queen of streaming" in 2020. Here, she talks about how the year has changed her and shares details of the upcoming RBD reunion.

In 2020, Maite Perroni left behind her good girl characters in telenovelas like Cuidado Con el Angel and embraced darker, sexier, and more complex roles in her new series Oscuro Deseo and El Juego de las Llaves. The Mexican actress and singer, 37, who is one of People en Español's Stars of the Year, talked to the magazine about her evolution as an artist and a human being, sharing the wisdom she learned in 2020.

"I've learned to make pauses, to stop, to think, to observe and feel, to revalue each second, to live in the present, because we don't know what's going to happen the next day," she says. "We can't take anything for granted. Nothing is guaranteed, only our moment, our now."

Image zoom Credit: Sergio Valenzuela

This "queen of streaming" — who has been more present than ever on the small screen — has also made fans laugh with her roles in the comedies Herederos por Accidente and Doblemente Embarazada, directed by her partner, Chilean singer and producer Koko Stambuk. "My heart at this moment is good, is grateful, full of love, of recognition to the blessings and opportunities that life has given me even during this year we've gone through that's been so complex and difficult for all in different ways," she shares. "I've been able to keep my soul in peace and my heart feeling tranquil, happy and full of love."

Her priority in 2020 has been to spend quality time with her loved ones. During quarantine, she "spent four months 100 percent isolated," she says, so she's thankful she was able to take a trip with her family right before the pandemic hit and enjoy a cruise in the Caribbean before traveling was banned. "We will spend the Christmas holidays as a family," she says. "If we are a united family as it is, now more than ever we will appreciate being able to enjoy this moment together when we'll be able to hug and kiss one another."

Image zoom Credit: Sergio Valenzuela

She will also celebrate with RBD fans during a virtual concert that will be streamed on December 26, where she will join former RBD members Anahí, Christian Chavez, and Christopher Uckermann and sing the Mexican pop band's top hits. "We want it to be unforgettable for all the fans and the people who have followed RBD. It's a concert for them, with a lot of love," she says. Perroni says her musical career as a solo artist is on pause for now. "I'm focused on acting, on other projects."

Image zoom Credit: Sergio Valenzuela