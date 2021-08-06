Did You Know These Mainstream Artists Could Sing in Spanish?
Artists singing in other languages is nothing new, but these Spanglish collaborations are among our favorites. From Luis Fonsi featuring Justin Bieber, to Khalid alongside J Balvin, these songs and artists will be stuck in your head for weeks to come.
Shawn Mendes in "Kesi" Remix
Shawn Mendes may be dating Cuban artist Camila Cabello, but he debuted singing in Spanish in "Kesi" alongside Camilo. The singer can be heard in the chorus of the song, "If you tell me right now that you want me by your side, that would be beautiful ... but you don't tell me kesi (yes)."
Khalid in "Otra noche sin ti"
When R&B singer Khalid sang part of the chorus on J Balvin's "Otra noche sin ti," in Spanish, fans were taken aback. He had previously surprised audiences with his reggaeton-inspired song "Suncity" featuring Empress Of.
Billie Eilish in "Lo vas a olvidar"
Billie's angelic voice reached the heavens in "Lo vas a olvidar" in collaboration with Rosalia. Eilish completely stuns by singing in Spanish: "Dime si no me perdonas aún" ("Tell me if you still don't forgive me").
Justin Bieber in "Despacito"
"Despacito" has a different vibe with Bieber's voice. The Canadian singer broke out his Spanish skills on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" by singing the chorus entirely in Spanish.
The Jonas Brothers in "Runaway"
The Jonas Brothers join an all-star cast of Latin artists, including Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee in Sebastián Yatra's song, "Runaway." The brothers sang part of the chorus in Spanish, showcasing the versatility of their skills.
Nicki Minaj in "Tusa"
"Tusa" is every broken-hearted girl's anthem for grieving their ex. However, Nicki's rap verses are those of empowerment. The singer kicks off her part with two Spanish phrases. Let him know it's his loss, girl!
Sia in "Del mar"
What happens when you mix Australia, the United States and Puerto Rico? You get a song you'll never stop singing along to. In "Del mar" Sia flaunts her Spanish skills singing the chorus with Ozuna.
The Weekend in "Hawaii"
In their first collaboration, The Weekend sings the chorus to Maluma's Hawaii in Spanish. The Canadian singer adds his addictive voice to the song, making this a remix you'll never get tired of.
will.i.am in "Girl Like Me"
Shakira's dance for "Girl Like Me" may have gone viral on TikTok, but will.i.am shared the spotlight singing several verses of the song in Spanish.
John Legend in "Quisiera"
Mariachi meets reggae for John Legend as he sings Flor de Toloache's "Quisiera" entirely in Spanish, covering Juan Luis Guerra's original song.