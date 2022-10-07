How Mahsa Amini's Murder Unveiled the Fiercest Generational Women's Rights Uprising in Iran
Six weeks ago, the death of Mahsa Amini sparked one of the greatest feminist revolutions and protests Iran has seen in decades. This is what is happening.
Mahsa Amini
Mahmsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, was arrested on September 13 for allegedly breaking modesty laws in Iran.
Police claimed she collapsed from a heart attack during mandatory training of hijab rules while in their custody.
However, video footage and photos of her in the hospital in a coma, showed bruises on her face and blood dripping from her ears. She died days later.
Veiled by Blood
Before protests erupted in Iran, the hijab or Islamic headscarf, was a requirement of Iranian law that stipulated that hijabs had to be worn by women in public in addition to modest, loose-fitting clothing.
For decades, the mandate has been a looming reminder of the Islamic Republic's power, however, protesters have been burning and cutting their hijabs to combat the mandates of the government.
Protests Spark
For six weeks, protests have exploded across the world with the largest mass demonstration Iran has seen in decades.
Women have been leading the protests, setting their hijabs on fire, and asking for justice and removal of the current government.
President Ebrahim Raisi
Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi has been rejecting the protests by saying that they have been a plot against the country by Iran's enemies.
However, protestors have been requesting that he is removed from his position and a new government be established without Islamic Law.
Worldwide Solidarity
Countries across the world have joined Iranian women in their stride as they call for justice and a removal of the modesty laws.
According to NBC News, more than 80 towns in Iran have also joined protests.
In schools, young women have been removing their hijabs chanting "mullahs must go away" while sharing videos on social media.
Severing Ties and Hair
An important symbolic action that has become associated with the movement has been cutting long hair in public, with men shaving their head at protests.
Celebrities such as French actresses Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche posted videos on social media chopping off their locks.
Activists, lawmakers and diplomats have also joined the cause "For Freedom." Swedish MP Abir al-Sahlani publicly cut off her hair during a meeting.
A Call for Justice and Change
Despite the pushback, the Iranian government continues to endorse the modesty laws and utilize abusive tactics against young women, some which have been found dead at protests.
One thing is for sure, this revolution won't stop until it sees change.