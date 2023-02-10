7 Magical Places to Spark Up the Romance in Madrid
Historic charm, flamenco, and some of the world's best restaurants make Madrid a perfect city for lovers. Whether for Valentine's Day or a small getaway, these are some of the best spots in the Iberian capital that will make for sure-fire flechazo.
Rent a Boat at El Retiro Park
El Retiro Park is one of the main attractions in the Spanish capital city great for both lovers and singles alike.
Let the sparks fly as you take your loved one for a ride in one of the park's rowboats at the Estanque Grande de El Retiro.
The park also features beautiful gardens, the Palacio de Cristal (The Glass Palace), and is in proximity to the famous Puerta de Alcalá.
Robuchon
Dinner or lunch for two overlooking the Paseo de la Castellana? Robuchon is a si for us! If we could give it 11 stars we would, as the legacy restaurant offers a crème de la crème culinary excellence.
You can't go wrong with their tasting menu, which is expertly paired with wine by in-house sommeliers, complimenting each perfect bite superbly.
The restaurant features three areas you can delight in: L'Atelier, L'Ambassade, and Le Speakeasy, in addition to a patio that can be enjoyed during the spring and summer months.
NKO Madrid
From the five Michelin star mind of Eneko Atxa, NKO Madrid, located inside the Radisson RED Hotel, is just steps away from the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía.
The restaurant blends Japanese and Basque cuisine with dishes that showcase big, bold, and unique flavors.
To top it off take your date to the rooftop for stunning views of the city and the Puerta de Atocha railway station.
Palm Court at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz
Take your date out for classic elegance and culinary enlightenment at the Palm Court restaurant located in the Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid.
Nestled in a gorgeous crystal terrace, the restaurant offers a diverse menu, exquisite wine pairings, and a cheese tart that's the stuff of legends.
VP Plaza España Design
If you're looking for a getaway that has it all, then stay at the VP Plaza España Design hotel.
The five-star lodgings offer beautiful rooms nearby Madrid's most beloved attractions such as Calle Gran Vía, Plaza de España, Palacio Real de Madrid (where the King and Queen hang out), the Catedral de la Almudena, and more.
At night, make a reservation at the hotel's signature restaurant, Gingko, where you'll find crafted cocktails, Japanese-Spanish tapas, and a live show that will have you smiling from ear to ear.
Sunset at Templo de Debod
Believe it or not, there's an ancient Egyptian temple in the center of Madrid that hosts some of the best sunset views of the city.
Stroll over to see the Nubian monument and stay as the sky changes into beautiful hues over Madrid's mountain range.
See it All on a Bus Tour
If this is your first time and you want to cuddle up with your love while you see the city, then explore aboard City Tour Madrid's hop-on and hop-off buses.
The buses feature panoramic rooftops that allow you to view the city in comfort, while a tour guide gives you all the deets on the history of this Iberian city.