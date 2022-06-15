The Material Girl shared a photo in the studio alongside the Dominican rapper.

Tokischa and Madonna: Is a Collaboration Coming Soon?

Tokischa is living in a material world with her most recent pop royalty collaboration.

The Dominican artist has given top-tier performances and collaborated with artists like Rosalía, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and El Alfa.

Now, the controversial stars have aligned with none other than Madonna for what looks like the development of upcoming music.

Tokishca Credit: Tokischa/Instagram

The rapper, who has been called the Dominican Madonna by her fans and critics, took selfies alongside the legend while recording in a studio together.

Madonna posted several photos of the duo posing with their tongues out on her Instagram Stories.

"A woman's work is never done," she wrote.

Tokischa re-shared her story, adding her own twist with the lyrics to one of her songs, "bellaca y putona," which means "horny and slutty."

Tokischa Credit: Tokischa/Instagram

Both artists are also following each other and the dembow star also tweeted that she's got the "song on repeat."

Aside from their rumored collaboration, both share a love for giving people something to talk about.

Throughout her career, the "Like a Virgin" vocalist has been known for pushing boundaries, including her performance with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMA's, something Tokischa did with Rosalía at the recent Latin Billboard Music Awards in 2021.

Over the last couple of months, the Santo Domingo native has been headlining several sold-out performances across the United States and has been teasing new music on TikTok.