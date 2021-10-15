This Is the Advice Madonna Gave to Daughter Lourdes Leon

The eldest daughter of the pop star opened up about her mother's strict parenting and how growing up has made her appreciate her music more.

Madonna may not be your traditional Material Girl, but when it comes to motherhood, she's serving wisdom.

Her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, recently spoke with one of the pop star's best friends, Debi Mazar from Interview magazine, on their intricate mother-daughter relationship.

"We don't get any handouts in my family," the 25-year-old model said. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this.' Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you."

Leon said she wants to become financially stable from her talents, including, but not exclusively, her look, which have earned her several campaigns and collaborations from an early age. Madonna has been keen on advising her daughter to think about the image she wants to leave behind.

Madonna & Lourdes Credit: Photo credit should read RICH SCHMITT/AFP/GettyImages

"She's very much like, 'Proceed with caution and think about what you want to be known for.' I've thought a lot about that recently because as a 'model,' you're basically relying on your looks," Leon said. "My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks. That's not what I want people to remember me by. It's not real."

The "Like a Virgin" singer was also a strict mom. Leon admits to having a "never-ending list" of things she wasn't allowed to do.

"My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life," she explained. "I needed to be completely independent of her as soon as I graduated high school."

Despite her mother's multi-million dollar estate, the model paid for her college tuition and New York apartment. However, as she gets older, she finds herself admiring her mother more and more.

Lourdes Leon