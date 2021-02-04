Alex Rodriguez Has "Never Met" Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy

"I have tried to be as quiet as possible," LeCroy said after denying an alleged affair with the former baseball player. "I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine."

Madison LeCroy is speaking out after a recent episode of Southern Charm generated rumors of an alleged affair with Alex Rodriguez. On Thursday's episode of the Bravo reality show, some castmates accused LeCroy of being romantically involved with a married former Major League Baseball player. Although the MLB star remained unnamed, rumors pointed to Rodriguez.

Now, LeCroy alleges that she and Rodriguez — engaged to Jennifer Lopez — communicated over the phone in the past, but never had a physical relationship. A source who knows the sports commentator, 45, told People: "It's a B.S. story. Alex has never met her."

The blonde told Page Six that she and the former athlete have "spoken on the phone" and that their calls were "innocent." She insisted that they "never met up" and have not "been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance." She added that she has spoken to him "randomly, but not consistent," and that he "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."

"All this stuff was a year ago [but] it's being aired now," LeCroy said. During last week's reunion of Southern Charm, Craig Conover accused LeCroy of sleeping with other men while she and then-boyfriend Austen Kroll were still talking. "You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" Conover alleged. "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player."

LeCroy denied it. "Give me a name!" she said. "Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where's the record of that? That's fake."

Both Conover and Kroll claimed that she flaunted messages between herself and the former athlete, whose name was bleeped out. Then host Andy Cohen said the mystery man was a "very famous, married ex-MLB player."