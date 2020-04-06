MAC's New Selena Collection Has Finally Arrived

After months of teasing, MAC Cosmetics has revealed their new Selena collection, Selena La Reina, created in collaboration with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. Quintanilla Arriaga previously worked with the team in 2016 and knew that they would work together again. “Sitting with the MAC team before the first Selena collection, I had an amazing idea to celebrate my sister’s 25th anniversary when the time came," she said. "And now, we’re making it happen!”

The collection will be available for preorder beginning at 3 PM on Monday, April 6, and will officially go on sale April 21 on MAC's website. Retailers such as Nordstrom and Ulta are set to have it by April 23. “The true inspiration behind the packaging is Selena’s iconic rhinestone bra, which really led to the holographic feel for

the collection," said Quintanilla Arriaga.

The collection, which includes a rhinestone bra makeup bag ($35), is spectacular. It includes four shades of lipstick ($20 each), among them a light nude and — of course — the perfect red. There are also three shades of lip gloss ($19 each) to layer on for the perfect touch of glitter. Additionally, the collection includes three matte lip shades ($23 each), two lip pencils ($19.50 each), an eight-pan eyeshadow palette with the rhinestone bra design on the cover ($35), and a highlighter with a golden engraved rose on the inside ($37).

The La Reina collection should do well both because MAC's first Selena collection completely sold out, but also because it seems like Quintanilla Arriaga had a genuine connection with the team. We're excited to celebrate Selena's legacy from home with these shades while dancing along to a good cumbia!