5 Luxury Latinx Fashion Brands To Watch Out For

We’re rounding out #HispanicHeritageMonth with a celebration of the up and coming designers that are changing the world of fashion.

Latinos are everywhere in fashion. From dominicano Oscar de la Renta to venezolana Carolina Herrera, we've already left our mark—but there's always room for more.

The new generation of Latino designers is proudly celebrating their heritage and incorporating nuestra cultura into their designs.

While many of their pieces are certainly out of our price range, we're proud to see them thriving in such a competitive world. Plus, money talks—if we're saving up for a special piece, why not invest in a small Latinx brand?

Elena Velez

After debuting her first collection at New York Fashion Week in 2021, this puertoriqueña's raw-edged, sculptural pieces have already been worn by the likes of Rosalía and Diane Guerrero and are deeply inspired by her upbringing in Wisconsin.

Velez was also nominated by the Council of Fashion Designers of America as an Emerging Designer of the year in 2022.

Georgina Treviño Jewelry

Born in Tijuana, Mexico, and based in San Diego, Treviño's show-stopping jewelry has been seen on the likes of Bad Bunny and Beyoncé.

Among her most popular pieces are her hoop earrings, rooted in Latinx culture while still fused with her innovative aesthetic.

Santos by Mónica

As a Puerto Rican designer, the climate crisis has fueled Monica Santos Gil to create all her handbags from sustainable cactus leather.

The diseñadora also donates 15% of her brand's sales to help rebuild her island after the hurricanes.

De María

Working hand in hand with Mexican artisans, Genoveva Pedrero honors her country's traditions by valuing craftsmanship and following ethical labor practices.

Luiny