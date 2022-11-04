Exclusive: Lupita Nyong'o on Most Meaningful Moment on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Set

Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta also discuss what it was like working with each other, while Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli chat about joining the MCU.

Grief is an emotion that touches everyone at one point or another. But, more times than not, grief has the power of uniting us in ways we could have never imagined.

Going into the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which releases to theaters on November 11, understandably held many emotions for returning cast members of the late Chadwick Boseman.

Kenyan Mexican actress, Lupita Nyong'o, exclusively shared with People Chica what it was like to be back on set for the upcoming Blank Panther film and what was one of the most meaningful moments the cast shared.

"Well, I remember before we started shooting, we had a read-through of the script when we all got together, six feet apart, and read the script in and around in a roundtable, and it was the old cast and the new guys," Nyong'o begins.

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Winston Duke as M'Baku in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Left: Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER | Credit: Disney / Marvel Right: Winston Duke as M'Baku in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER | Credit: Disney / Marvel

The 355 actress continues, "It was the first time we were all meeting each other, and it was when it became real that, 'Oh, we are actually doing this—we're actually moving forward without Chadwick.' And we sat down to read and [director] Ryan [Coogler] gave a few opening remarks, acknowledging the fact that, you know, we were doing this and that we were acknowledging the Chadwick wasn't with us and just encouraging us to just take it easy and just read it right through."

She notes that the read-through allowed many of them to grieve the loss of Boseman, giving them "all permission to begin the process." Nyong'o also notes that the script read-through also allowed returning cast members to properly welcome those making their MCU and Black Panther film debut like Mexican actor and actress Tenoch Huerta and Mabel Cadena, Venezuelan actor Alex Livinalli and American actress Dominique Thorne.

"It was really good to have the new cast there because we as an old cast kind of had to be—take responsibility of them to like welcome them in and create room for them, you know. Give them the space that they needed to take up," the US actress explains.

This sense of camaraderie allowed for first-time screen partners Letitia Wright, reprising her role of Shuri, and Huerta, who is introducing Namor, to have the space to bond.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Letitia Wright as Shuri in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Left: Tenoch Huerta as Namor in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER | Credit: Disney / Marvel Right: Letitia Wright as Shuri in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER | Credit: Disney / Marvel

On what it was like to work with Wright, the Narcos: Mexico actor details, "Yeah, well, I think the first thing you have to create this relationship between the actors, you know, [and] the artist. And then you go for the relationship, the character relationship, and you can find a lot a multiple of red light[s], you know, in the journey."

He continues, "But when you listen [to] each other, when you are open emotionally and you can go there and trust your partner [it] is easier to create [that bond]." Huerta, who has 71 film credits, adds that he felt "protected" throughout the filming and noted that "it was a fantastic experience."

Wright also acknowledges that she had a positive experience.

"It was incredible. Usually, you're scared if you're working with someone that, you know, you've not really met before. But getting to meet Tenoch in the weeks of rehearsals, you know, he's so kind, so generous. There [were] no red flags, you know. When it comes to working with him, he's just—he's such a beautiful human being," the Death on the Nile actress explains.

Cadena, who plays Namora, and Livinalli, who plays Attuma, gave People Chica some insight into what it was like for them to join the MCU.

Mabel Cadena as Namora in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Alex Livinalli as Attuma in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Left: Mabel Cadena as Namora in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER | Credit: Disney / Marvel Right: Alex Livinalli as Attuma in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER | Credit: Disney / Marvel

The Monarca actress describes the experience as one that was "crazy."

"To be in this movie, to me, was like a master class because I spent nine months [to] one year [working] for the movie, for our war scenes, for Namora," Cadena explains. The veteran actress, who has a decade-long career in Mexico, notes that prior to the film, she was unfamiliar with the world of Black Panther.

"This is completely different," she asserts.

Livinalli, who has appeared in projects like Ozark and American Horror Story, agrees with Cadena's sentiments.