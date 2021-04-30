Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The one-day SHEIN Together Fest will take place on May 2nd and the Puerto Rican singer joins the lineup of performers alongside Nick Jonas, Steve Aoki, Maren Morris and Tinashe.

Puerto Rican star Lunay is joining the lineup of performers at global fashion retailer SHEIN's 2nd annual Together Fest. The one-day virtual music festival will highlight SHEIN's Light-a-Wish campaign and its pledge to donate $300,000 to three charities that were chosen by the SHEIN community. "[My participation in] this festival is thanks to the SHEIN family who approached me," Lunay tells People CHICA. "It is a good opportunity for me as a talent and an urban singer from Puerto Rico to continue expanding the music, the fashion culture —and part of my next musical project."

The virtual event will take place on May 2nd and, according to its organizers, is meant to bring people together in celebration of love, music, and fashion. Last year's festival had over 1.8 million viewers worldwide. This year, Lunay, 20, hopes everyone enjoys his set. "During my performance there's going to be a lot of energy and songs that the fans, thank God, have made successful," he expresses.

The "Soltera" singer also shares what it means to him to be present at the event and hopefully help others. "We help in many ways; first with music, bringing joy, bringing good vibes, bringing energy through songs," he says. "In events like these, we continue to expand the culture and, for me, it's something more than special."

SHEIN's Light-a-Wish campaign was launched in December. Last year's festival lineup included stars like Katy Perry, Lil Nas X, Rita Ora, Doja Cat, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, Kimberly Loaiza and Tyler Cameron. Funds were raised for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports the work done by those fighting the ongoing pandemic. This year, the SHEIN community chose to support racial justice, at-risk children and climate organizations —and the popular retailer is donating $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Together We Rise, and Ecologi.