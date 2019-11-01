On Thursday, Lunay and Myke Towers released the music video for their latest collaboration "La Cama," and it is hot. The reggaeton track unabashedly talks about hooking up and "breaking the bed" with no strings attached. The clip shows both Puerto Rican stars singing in a futuristic space filled with mirrors, neon lights and screens showing burning flames. And yes, they're surrounded by a ton of models.

Lunay, 19, just released his first album, Épico, in October. "We spent around 14 months trying to figure out what my fans wanted, what lyrics, melodies and concepts they wanted," he told People CHICA. "It's so varied. It has music that will make you dance, laugh and have fun, but also music with a lot of feeling and big collaborations." Besides "La Cama," it includes new tracks featuring Ozuna and Anuel AA. "I chose them because they are my favorite artists. Besides being a fan, they support me and respect me as a colleague," he explained. "They are always there to give me advice, to make me give my best. Even though we are competitors, we are also friends."

Image zoom Elastic People

Meanwhile Myke Towers, 25, talked to People CHICA about another hot collaboration, "Dollar" with Becky G. "It was very important for my career. It was a challenge. I learned a lot from Becky because she dominates the game. She's been in the game since she was 14. Women mature faster than men, and I learned a lot from her!" he said.

Other top artists who are on his wish list of future collaborations are Romeo Santos, Rihanna and Drake. The sky seems to be the limit for Towers, who reached number 13 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart with the "Si Se Da" remix. "It feels we are on the right track, reaping the fruit of our labor," he reflected. "We are going for more!"