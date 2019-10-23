At age 19, Lunay seems to be on top of the world, yet he manages to stay grounded and humble. The Puerto Rican reggaeton star just released his first album Épico. "We spent around 14 months trying to figure out what my fans wanted, what lyrics, melodies and concepts they wanted," he tells People CHICA. "It's so varied. It has music that will make you dance, laugh and have fun, but also music with a lot of feeling and big collaborations." He's referring to new tracks featuring Ozuna, Anuel AA and Myke Towers. "I chose them because they are my favorite artists. Besides being a fan, they support me and respect me as a colleague," he says. "They are always there to give me advice, to make me give my best. Even though we are competitors, we are also friends." He also recorded with Wisin y Yandel for the new album. "I had never collaborated with such an iconic duo," he adds.

Image zoom (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)

Born Jefnier Osorio, Lunay loved soccer as he was growing up but later changed his focus to music, and the rest is history. His hit "Soltera," featuring Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny, is now heard around the world. "I wanted to make a song that women could relate to. We decided to make a song for the single ladies, for independent women who don't depend on anybody's company to have a great time at the club."

Image zoom (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Becoming famous radically changed his life. "It's not so easy for a young guy who is just starting to live life to experience so many things," he admits. "But this is the career I wanted. It was my dream so I decided to work for it, to enjoy all the success I have today thanks to God."

He thanks those around him for the balance he keeps in his career and personal life. "I keep my feet on the ground because I have a great team that helps me every day in the decisions I make," he says. "We are all people of faith, with great principles. That's what allows us to stay focused and connected. My family has instilled great values in me since I was a kid. They have supported me since the beginning."

He also sees himself shining on the big screen in the future, like reggaeton stars Ozuna (in Fast & Furious 9) and Maluma (in Marry Me). Lunay has a long list of goals still to achieve, but also knows when to unwind and enjoy the present. "I love to spend my free time with my family, to be home playing with my pets, with my brother and sister. Sometimes I run [ATVs] out in nature to clear my mind. I love to play ping-pong and baseball," he says. Is there a lucky girl in his life? Not right now. "Being soltero [single] is in!" he jokes, quoting his song. "I devote myself 100 percent to music."