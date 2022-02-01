The Lunar New Year Has Arrived, Here's Everything You Need to Know to About This Asian Holiday
Ring in the Year of the Tiger with prosperity and good luck with these nine facts regarding this holiday also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival that is celebrated across the globe by almost two billion people.
Chinese New Year and Spring Festival
The Lunar New Year is also known as the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival. The names differ, but Lunar New Year is preferred as it is more inclusive of other Asian countries that celebrate it.
It's Celebrated by Almost 2 Billion People
About 1.5 billion people celebrate this special holiday over a span of several days—how long each person celebrates it is dependent on the region they live in.
The Shangyuan Festival
This lantern festival is done on the first full moon of the lunisolar calendar and marks the end of the Lunar New Year festivities. The lanterns are said to represent hope and love.
The Phases of the Moon are Influential
The Lunar New Year is highly influenced by the phases of the moon. Every year the date is different as it depends on the day of the first new moon. These dates are tracked based on the lunisolar calendar as opposed to the Gregorian calendar.
Each Year Has a Corresponding Animal
Every year, a different animal from the Chinese zodiac comes into play. Each animal has its own characteristics and positions. The animals included are the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.
The Elements Influence Traits
According to the Heavenly Stems and Branches system, which the Chinese zodiac is based on, there are five elements (earth, fire, wood, water and metal) that rotate. Every 60 years, another element is assigned to a corresponding zodiac sign.
The Year of The Tiger
The Tiger is the third animal in the Chinese zodiac and is considered the king of all beasts. Tigers are said to be family oriented, kind, smart and delve well in relationships.
Tiger years include: 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022.
Mandarins and Oranges
Oranges, mandarines or tangerines are given as traditional gifts for the new year. They represent luck, wealth and prosperity. It is said that the orange also resembles the Mandarin words for gold and good luck.
Prosperity Toss or Yusheng, yee sang
Food is an important part of the Lunar New Year. Yusheng, yee sang or Prosperity Toss is a dish from the Malaysian and Singaporean regions that is made out of raw fish with shredded vegetables and pickles served with different sauces, nuts and herbs. The food signifies prosperity and abundance.