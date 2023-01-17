Tap Into the Luck of the Rabbit this Lunar New Year with these 7 Unique Gifts
The Lunar New Year is happening on January 22, welcoming the Year of the Rabbit. As this colorful and energetically powerful tradition rolls in, gift yourself and your loved ones one of these seven unique gifts.
Tea Forte Ruby Collection
Connect with yourself this Lunar New Year with this new tea collection that features bold tea leaves blended with sensuous fruits, florals, and flavors from strawberry and orange to smooth chocolate and cherry blossom.
Tea Forte also offers beautiful loose tea options such as the Blossom KATI® Steeping Cup & Infuser teaware to make loose tea by the cup simple or the KATI double-walled ceramic tumbler with integrated stainless-steel infuser.
Tea Forte, Ruby Collection, teaforte.com, $12 - $22
Kedzie Camden Mini Messenger Bag
Need a versatile bag that is good for both fancy and casual wear? Kedzie has the perfect one for you.
Their 100% vegan bags, wallets, and straps designed to make every day easier and every look unique with interchangeable straps that match everything in your closet.
Kedzie, Camdem Mini Messenger Bag, kedzie.com, $40
Ella + Mila Lip Glosses
Keep your lips hydrated this winter with ella+mila. Their lush liquid lipsticks are the epitome of clean beauty made without harsh or toxic ingredients.
The company is also vegan, animal cruelty-free, and made in the USA.
Ella+Mila, Lip Glosses, ellamila.com, $14
Lu & Elle
Express your bohemian side with bags from Lu & Elle.
Their globally inspired handbags offer beautiful fabrics, interesting details, and effortless styling, while expressing their unique take in each design.
Lu & Elle, Palm Springs Tote, luandelle.com, $88
Avaka 3-in-1 Beauty Tool
Keep your skin glowing all day with Avaka's sleek 3-in-1 Beauty tool.
Featuring three unique balls including volcanic face rollers, a rose quartz ball and a cryo face roller, you'll be feeling refreshed and bright.
Avaka, 3-in-1 Beauty Tool, amazon.com, $29
L'Arbre à Café Coffee Grinder
Enjoy fresh coffee this Year of the Rabbit with Peugeot Saveurs' L'Arbre à Café grinder.
The magnificent tool combines Peugeot's nearly 200 years of knowledge and expertise with a passion for the perfect coffee that will have you putting your pinkies up.
Enjoy 11 exclusive grinding settings allow you to discover your perfect grind.
Cribsi, L'Arbre à Café Coffee Grinder, cribsi.com, $169.95
FreshCut Paper Cherry Blossom
If you're looking to send a beautiful and forever-lasting gift, FreshCut Paper offers their Cherry Blossom collection for a forever pop of renewal.
FreshCut Paper, Cherry Blossom, freshcutpaper.com, $12