Toast to the Lunar New Year with this Bunny Money Cocktail Recipe
This fruity cocktail features delightful Japanese Kikori Whiskey to ring in the year of the rabbit.
Anuncio
The Year of the Rabbit is upon us as the Lunar New Year brings luck, peace, and prosperity.
To celebrate this joyous event, Kikori Whiskey is sharing this refreshing recipe for their Bunny Money cocktail that features a fruity medley with citrus and bitters.
¡Disfruta!
| Credit: Ron De Angelis.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Kikori
- ½ oz of apple juice
- ½ oz of lemon juice
- ¼ oz of carrot juice
- 1 dash of orange bitters
- 1/4 oz of amaro avena
Directions:
- Fill a whiskey glass with ice cubes.
- Combine all of the ingredients into a shaker and shake vigorously; strain into the glass and garnish with an orange zest twist.