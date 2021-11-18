The eclipse happening on November 19 is going to cause some major life changes.

The upcoming lunar eclipse is set to shake things up—here's what you need to know

Hear that? It's the universe calling and it's reminding you that it's time to let go and welcome better, brighter things.

The last couple of weeks have brought about intense changes and challenges for everyone forcing them to let go of what no longer serves them. Typically, lunar eclipses usher in significant changes and endings as they are the universe's way of gently pushing folks in the right direction.

Tomorrow's lunar eclipse will mark a point of no return in many areas in people's lives. So, if you've been postponing something the universe is here to help redirect you. Aside from the usual electrifying energy of eclipses, this lunar event is notable for a variety of reasons.

It will be the longest lunar eclipse of this century

According to NASA, the eclipse will last three hours and 28 minutes, making it the longest partial eclipse in the last 580 years and the longest eclipse of the century. The event will begin shortly after 2 am EST and 11 pm PST.

It will kick off the Taurus-Scorpio Axis

This full moon falls under the fixed sign of Taurus—an earth sign known for its connection to money, the body and sensuality. Venus will be joining in on the fun and will help enhance the areas of love and beauty as well.

According to Astrologer Mia Astral, the eclipse is considered "partial" because it is happening at a 27 degree angle within Taurus while the karmic nodes are still at the first degree angle within the Gemini and Sagittarius Axis. This eclipse will be the "energetic opener" that prepares us for what's coming.

"A change in values, themes related to money, what you consider stability and what you give value to are topics that surface with this first eclipse," she writes on Instagram.

Go with the flow

