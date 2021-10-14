The Mexican actress is shedding light on her character, Andrea Nuñez, in an exclusive interview with People Chica.

Luisa Rubino is serving the truth as journalist Andrea Nuñez in the final installment of Netflix's Narcos: Mexico.

The Mexican actress, who recently co-starred in the streamer's Fugitiva alongside Paz Vega, gave People Chica exclusive insight into her role in the saga.

"When I received the scripts and began to read the sequence, I thought: 'How wonderful.' I was and am very happy because she is a role model for women's empowerment, and that we can do it," Rubino tells Chica.

"Even if the Narcos world has been ruled by men and is obscure, she has an opportunity to shed light on the truth. That's all that matters to her," she added.

Rubino's character writes for the newspaper La Voz, in Tijuana, where she is set on proving to her boss that she can uncover the most compelling stories, even if it means putting her life at risk to expose drug traffickers. The character was inspired by several influential female Mexican journalists.

"In 1994 there was a lot of hiding information from people. She risked her life, goes from one place to another, and has the ambition to say: 'I can do this and I'm a woman, but I don't care.' She's a beautiful character, she's so powerful—I love it," Rubino added.

Nuñez's strong personality drew the actress to the role, especially because she found similarities between herself and the journalist.

"I identify with her character in a lot of things. Personally, I consider myself a feminist who is strong and always looking for the truth," she explains. "So, when I was putting this character together during the shooting I applied all of those qualities to Andrea, because as I read the character and understood it, I saw we had those things in common."

"She always goes after the truth and is honest. She is fearless. The female power and energy really comes out and is beautiful," she continues.

The role came to her unexpectedly. Her manager told her she was up for the character and she had been cast within a week. From the get-go, she loved working with the show's cast and crew.

"It's very difficult to find this kind of treatment when you're working, but there was nothing negative about production, or the crew; everyone welcomed me so well," she recalls. "I was new, nervous, so happy of course. But they welcomed me with all the love in the world."

The Rosa de Guadalupe actress also had the opportunity to shoot alongside Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny.

"We only did one sequence together but he was awesome. It's funny because we started shooting during COVID and it was crazy, but I had filmed with him before the pandemic and it was so funny because I had never listened to Benito's music," she laughs. "Then I started listening to his music and I was like: 'Wow, how cool! I love his music, and I shot with him!'"

Currently living between Los Angeles and Mexico, the model is setting her sights on working in the U.S. market.

"Narcos has opened a huge door in my career. I started acting at five years old and worked in publicity all my life. I always knew where I wanted to take my career," she says. "When I visited LA for the first time, I knew that's where I wanted to work. As an actress, I always wanted Hollywood, the States, so I'm working on that."