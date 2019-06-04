Luis Fonsi Is Living His Best Life! See What the Singer Does When He’s Not Working

By Lena Hansen
June 04, 2019 11:55 AM
Luis Fonsi works hard — and plays hard! See how the Puerto Rican singer enjoys his free time: on his boat, on the beach and sipping champagne by the pool.
1 de 11

CALYPSO VIBES

Luis Fonsi

“Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi knows how to slow down and relax when he’s not on the stage or the recording studio. He recently posted this photo sipping champagne by the pool and enjoying the summer.

2 de 11

UP IN THE AIR

Luis Fonsi

Traveling is part of the job description and he enjoys it. The singer says he doesn’t take being able to perform all over the world for granted.

3 de 11

ADRENALINE

Luis Fonsi

Here he is at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi indulging his inner child in a race car.

4 de 11

POSTCARD FROM ABU DHABI

Luis Fonsi

Taking in all the beautiful sights in the cities where he performs is something that never gets old for the globe-trotter.

5 de 11

PURE LOVE

Luis Fonsi

“It’s my best medicine. It cures me of any jetlag or exhaustion,” he told People en Español of reuniting with his loved ones in Miami, where he lives with wife Agueda Lopez and their two children. “There is nothing better than opening that door and getting a hug from your family.”

6 de 11

SALT LIFE

Luis Fonsi

Watching the sunset in Miami from his boat is the best reward for the singer, who released his album Vida and served as a coach for La Voz and La Voz Spain this year.

7 de 11

VROOM VROOM!

Luis Fonsi

Having fun behind the wheel with his son Rocco. Daddy has some impressive ‘toys.’

8 de 11

QUIET TIME

Luis Fonsi

“We enjoy being home, we like to watch movies, play around, take a swim in the pool, and escape to the beach whenever we can,” he says of his free time. He also catches up on Netflix on his private jet while on long flights.

9 de 11

CHILL OUT

Luis Fonsi

Enjoying the moment and taking in life’s beauty is something this boricua knows how to do!

10 de 11

LOST IN THE HORIZON

Luis Fonsi

Being close to the ocean is a great source of inspiration for the singer. “I’m grateful for the lessons life gives me, for the opportunity to wake up every day and be able to hug my kids and watch them grow,” Fonsi says.

