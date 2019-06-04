Luis Fonsi Is Living His Best Life! See What the Singer Does When He’s Not Working

CALYPSO VIBES
“Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi knows how to slow down and relax when he’s not on the stage or the recording studio. He recently posted this photo sipping champagne by the pool and enjoying the summer.
UP IN THE AIR
Traveling is part of the job description and he enjoys it. The singer says he doesn’t take being able to perform all over the world for granted.
ADRENALINE
Here he is at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi indulging his inner child in a race car.
POSTCARD FROM ABU DHABI
Taking in all the beautiful sights in the cities where he performs is something that never gets old for the globe-trotter.
PURE LOVE
“It’s my best medicine. It cures me of any jetlag or exhaustion,” he told People en Español of reuniting with his loved ones in Miami, where he lives with wife Agueda Lopez and their two children. “There is nothing better than opening that door and getting a hug from your family.”
SALT LIFE
Watching the sunset in Miami from his boat is the best reward for the singer, who released his album Vida and served as a coach for La Voz and La Voz Spain this year.
VROOM VROOM!
Having fun behind the wheel with his son Rocco. Daddy has some impressive ‘toys.’
QUIET TIME
“We enjoy being home, we like to watch movies, play around, take a swim in the pool, and escape to the beach whenever we can,” he says of his free time. He also catches up on Netflix on his private jet while on long flights.
CHILL OUT
Enjoying the moment and taking in life’s beauty is something this boricua knows how to do!
LOST IN THE HORIZON
Being close to the ocean is a great source of inspiration for the singer. “I’m grateful for the lessons life gives me, for the opportunity to wake up every day and be able to hug my kids and watch them grow,” Fonsi says.