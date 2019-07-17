Luis Fonsi Shares Emotional Post About Puerto Rico, Asks Governor Ricardo Rosselló to Resign

Luis Fonsi shared a heartfelt Instagram post about the political crisis affecting his native Puerto Rico. Like many other Puerto Ricans, the singer asked Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign following the leak of messages between Rosselló and other members of his administration that show sexist and homophobic comments as well as profanity.

The “Despacito” singer expressed his anger and desperation over the political tensions on his island. Fonsi shared a photo of himself holding a Puerto Rican flag with the message, “My dear Puerto Rico, I have always respected the ideals of every person on the island, but after reading and seeing how this administration has mocked the victims after the hurricane, the LGBT community, humble people in need, women, and those who think different than them, it’s impossible to remain quiet and give this governor more space.”

Fonsi also denounced injustices in Puerto Rico. “Corruption and immeasurable theft to the education of our children, people’s healthcare, as well as pillaging our institutions and values is an unforgivable act,” he continued in his message. The singer addressed Rosselló directly and demanded his resignation. “Resign immediately, make a peaceful transition, save our people from further suffering and worldwide shame.”

Rosselló, who is up for re-election in 2020, has said he will not resign, but keeps getting pressure from the community and from stars like Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin and Fonsi. “I was elected by the people and I will continue the mission that was granted to me, now more than ever,” he expressed in a statement. Meanwhile, the political crisis continues to rock the island, where there have been street protests and unrest.

Fonsi also expressed his love for Puerto Rico, even though he and his family now call Miami home. “We are fortunate to have been born in this paradise God gave us and we will always defend it. For our land and the future of our kids we all lift up our voices, united for the good of our homeland. Even though I am far away today, my heart, my voice and my support is with the people [of Puerto Rico],” he concluded, adding the hashtag #RickyRenuncia.