Luis Fonsi talked to People CHICA about being honored at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's Somos gala in Miami. "I feel extremely honored, of course, but the most important thing is to continue to bring awareness to these causes that affect us all. We need to stand as a community for those who can't and help as much as possible," he says. "The AIDS Healthcare Foundation chose me as the recipient of the Humanitarian Award for my work with St. Jude Children's Hospital, with whom I've worked with for the past decade. To be able to bring awareness to their mission, which is to find a cure that could save children with cancer, has been one of the toughest and yet most satisfying experiences of my life."

What other social causes are close to his heart? "I've always been passionate about helping different causes throughout the years, but ever since Hurricane Maria destroyed my island, I have been working nonstop to help individuals and families recover through the Luis Fonsi Foundation," he says. "Little by little, we will continue working on initiatives that can better the future of the island and its people."

The Puerto Rican star also shared an empowering message to people living with HIV. "I want to send my love, and the most uplifting, positive, and healing light to those living with HIV. It takes great courage and a strong will to face the daily struggles that come with it, not only for the patients, but for their families. Please keep reaching out for your inner strength, and never lose hope."

The "Despacito" singer never forgets to pay it forward. "It is our duty as citizens of this world. We need to be a community of people that will lend a hand at any time, no questions asked. We live in troubled times, and there's no way we can survive if we don't come together to help one another. I've become a better person through my experiences of helping others. I've learned so much, and I want to encourage everyone who is reading this to get involved in the causes they are passionate about for themselves and the generations to come."

After a mega-successful 2019, he is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with his loved ones and taking some time to relax and reflect. "I am beyond grateful. It is hard to express it in words, but these past years have been a dream come true, starting with my family and of course, my career," he concludes. "I couldn't ask for more; I'm truly blessed."