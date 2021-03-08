Luis Fonsi and Nicole Scherzinger's New Video Takes Fans Around the World

Luis Fonsi is mesmerized by Nicole Scherzinger in their new music video "She's Bingo," about finding your "winning combination." The song, produced by MC Blitzy, is a new version of the 1979 disco classic "D.I.S.C.O" by Ottawan. In the clip, the artists dance and sing their way around the globe. We see them in a New York City subway, a Tokyo market, and a Parisian hotel, but all scenes were filmed in Miami. The concept was inspired by the mobile bingo game Bingo Blitz.

"I love to write and produce, not only sing and perform, and I was really happy that they let me put my own flavor to the song. We need dance, and we need joy in our lives now more than ever," Fonsi said. "The production is amazing, the sets."

The former star of the Pussycats Dolls added: "I've shot a lot of music videos, and this is on another level. Fonsi has made the whole project easy and fun." The game brings back childhood memories for the singer, of Hawaiian and Filipino descent. "When I think about Bingo, it makes me think about my family because I used to play it with my family growing up, and it's super fun," Scherzinger said.

Fans of the Pussycat Dolls will be happy to hear that after the band reunited in 2019, Scherzinger will lead their reunion world tour once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The singer just wrapped the fifth season of FOX's reality show The Masked Singer.

