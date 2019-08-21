Luis Fonsi Celebrates His Wife Águeda López's Birthday With This Loving Message

Luis Fonsi doesn’t just show his romantic side composing ballads — the Puerto Rican singer also gets poetic on Instagram. To wish his wife, stunning Spanish model Águeda López, a happy birthday, Fonsi shared a sweet post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday @aguedalopez21. Today we celebrate your love, your values, your strength, your beauty, your courage, your wisdom, your discipline, but above all your patience … because putting up with me must not be easy at all! Congratulations Flaca. We love you: Papi, Mika and Rocco,” he said, mentioning their two children.

The “Despacito” singer and his wife recently spent some quality time in Spain, dining at renowned Chef Dani García’s restaurant in Marbella and spending some relaxing time at a hotel in Ibiza.

The wine lovers, who got married at a vineyard in Napa Valley in 2014, also enjoyed a romantic dinner overlooking the Alhambra castle in Granada at sunset.

Fonsi talked to People CHICA about his family life last year, giving his wife lots of credit for their happy home. “My wife is a true champion,” he said about López. “She has been doing double the work, so whenever we can take some time for ourselves — and the grandparents are available to take care of the kids — we love going to different restaurants. We are major foodies or we plan a romantic getaways.” Her birthday celebration promises to be filled with more romantic surprises!