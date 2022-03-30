Strength, grace and compassion—these are the cornerstones of how Dr. Lucy De La Cruz approaches medicine.

The Cuban-born fellowship-trained surgeon specializes in advanced breast surgery procedures for cancer patients at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, where at 39, she became the youngest Latina to lead a breast surgery program in the United States at a major academic medical center.

For her, the dreams she had as a little girl were always attainable, especially when naysayers would have had her feeling otherwise.

She tells People Chica, "I feel truly blessed to have this opportunity that MedStar Georgetown has given me. I'm truly blessed. They have fulfilled the dream that I've had [since] a very early age. They're giving me an opportunity to be able to take care of my patients [and] to be able to set a milestone for a lot of women behind me, a lot of minority women, not just Latino women, but all minority women."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the trailblazing Latina speaks to why she is a staunch advocate for her patients and women, as well as why her dad's passion for medicine became her North Star in terms of the approach she takes in her medical practice.

Did you always know that you wanted to pursue a career in medicine?

I did—both of my parents are physicians. My dad passed away, but he was a physician. My mom's also a physician. They were both M.D. PhDs. I grew up in a lab in Africa, [but] I was born in Cuba. They were sent off to do HIV research in the 80s in Mozambique. So I grew up in an HIV research lab, and I knew that I wanted to be a doctor and work with patients—I just didn't know [in what] capacity that [would be]. But that's always been my passion since I can remember.

What about your specialization interested you? Was there an aspect of it that really spoke to your soul?

I went to medical school in the Dominica Republic [and] I always knew that I wanted to work with women. Initially, I thought I wanted to do [gynecology], which is a natural thing, but certain aspects of it didn't really [line up with what I wanted to do]. I [did] love the surgical aspect of it. So I came to the United States after finishing medical school abroad, [and] I told everybody that I wanted to be a surgeon. They were like, "You're a woman. You're a foreign medical graduate. [You're a] Latina woman." That's [the] trifecta to not be a surgeon, which is a very competitive field.

Thankfully, I didn't listen to the no-sayers, so I did research and other things, and I was given an opportunity [to do] a year in surgery. [During] my first year as an intern in surgery, I had the opportunity of rotating through a surgical oncology rotation where we treat breast cancer patients as well as other cancers. I remember I had a patient who had locally advanced breast cancer, who was 35 and had a 15 year old daughter. She was someone who kind of hit home for me because that was the first time I actually had an interaction with this field. She didn't speak English, although we were in Miami.

She was someone who I found myself translating [to] because the surgeon who was operating on her didn't speak Spanish. I kind of felt close to her because she was a young woman who was a mom, who was alone in this country, was an immigrant and didn't have family. [She] was [a] single mom, who was the only sole provider to this young girl and was going through breast cancer treatment. I realized that this was a field [where I could find] a place for me as a physician, as a surgeon, as a woman.

So in our community, there's a lot of people that just might not speak English. What was it like for you, not only as a doctor, but as a Latina, to be able to have that kind of connection and be able to build that rapport with your patients?

It is something very special to me. In Miami, it was a little different because [of] the culture [and] there's a lot of Latino and Spanish-speaking physicians [there]. But when I moved away, and [practiced in] Philadelphia, northern Virginia and now in the D.C. area, I feel very fortunate to be able to be a physician who provides care for women and for patients who may not have the capability of having a physician who speaks in the native language. So I can tell you that it is a relief in most patients when they come, and they're like, "Oh my God, I can speak to you, and you understand where I come from." You understand a lot of the limitations that [are present] in our culture with the barriers of communication, our belief systems [and the] mistrust with the system.

I feel very fortunate that I can educate my patients, tell them that I'm here for them. I could speak to them in their native language. I am not only your physician, but I can answer any questions that you may have that may not be related to the medical questions that you have, but the [fear-inducing] question that you may have. Most of my patients in my previous [and current] clinical practice have come to me because I speak Spanish, not only because of my medical expertise, but also because I speak Spanish, and they feel comfortable with that.

I tell my kids that they have to learn Spanish [because] we live in a world that this is a melting pot. The United States is becoming bilingual. We're that diverse, diverse cultural melting pot, and I feel very blessed to be able to provide that to our patients. There was a study that came out that [finds] there's an underrepresentation of Latino surgeons in our community, and not just in this community, [but] globally we're probably the lowest applicants to the surgical field.

The way you speak about the care you provide is inspirational and full of passion.

Typically, STEM fields are seen as a "boys club," and there's a perceived barrier to entry for women. What do you hope to teach or show other Latinos and women of color about wanting to pursue something in STEM?

One of the things that I always try to [do is] stay true to myself. I never changed, no matter what. A lot of times our environment tries to change you to be someone who you're not, to be able to fit into a certain mold, to fit this person who you're supposed to be. So I believe that the only thing that you should always be is authentic and stay true to yourself and not let your environment define you. Even though sometimes you may feel like you're an outcast, an outsider by being yourself, at the end of the day, that's truly the one thing that has defined me and has made me stand out. I can tell you that [of the] thousand times I've walked into the operating room [or] the patient room [there is someone who is] confused by [me because it's not] who they're [used to] seeing.

But at the end of the day, I'm going to continue to be who I am, and I'm going to continue to stay true to my values, continue to be true to the person who I truly am. I always tell women [and] men—just don't change who you are to fit a mold, just be your true self. Just be original, there's only one of you. It used to be a lot more of a male-dominated field, [but] I think things are changing. Our landscape is changing—medicine is changing. The surgical landscape is changing. It's becoming a lot more diverse [in that] women are becoming more involved in [the] surgical field.

You've lived in a lot of places throughout your life. How have all these different places influenced the way you practice medicine?

Oh, wow. So, I think it's influenced everything that I do in my life. From the very beginning, I realized the impact that medicine has in people's lives, the way that you should practice medicine [should be a] more "patients are people" [philosophy]. That's something that I really like about MedStar Georgetown, is that we see each patient, and we focus on the patient as a whole. They're not just the number. I grew up in a lab, and my parents used to see each patient for 15 minutes. You don't know what they're going through at home. You don't know what they're dealing with in their personal life, their work life and their financial life. So, you always have to be your best, and you always have to set your best foot forward because whatever news you're giving them, whether it's good or bad, you're touching their lives.

You have to make sure that whatever way you touch their lives, you're not adding to their day in a negative way. I think that one of the things that I learned was that whether in Africa, Spain, Cuba [or the] Dominican Republic, a lot of those places patients came to the doctor with a lot of faith. And in the United States, we do too. There's a lot of patients who come to the physician [when] they're vulnerable, and you're there to help them. You can't forget that you always have to advocate for your patients, and the way that I see it, is that I always put them first. I always try to make sure that even if I'm having a bad day, that I forget about that. I always remember that we have to put [our] best foot forward for them.

Was there a scientist or doctor that really inspired you growing up?

It was my dad, who passed away from COVID. He always taught me that you do medicine because you love medicine, not because of anything else. I wish he would have seen me where I am today. He would have been proud. He was the most passionate doctor. He didn't even care if he would get home at 3:00 am. All his patients had his cell phone number. He would stay talking to them for hours in the office [and] people would wait for hours in his waiting room. When he passed away, it was [during] COVID, and there were hundreds of people at [the] church outside.

He was really truly the reason why sometimes, when I didn't believe in myself, he made me believe in myself. I couldn't let him down because he brought me to this country to succeed. I [had to] succeed because he sacrificed so much to bring me to this country to live the American dream that I really needed to make it happen for him, even if I didn't do it for myself. I just wish he would be around today so that I can tell him that his little girl made it. That his sacrifice is worth all that hard work and was not in vain.

So there's other people that have also impacted my life, but my dad showed me how to be a caring doctor [because he] didn't do it for anything other than his true passion for his patient.

Given that you have this huge platform now, how do you hope to continue affecting change within the surgical community and the medical community at large?

So from the standpoint of my current job at MedStar Georgetown at the Betty Lou Ourisman Breast Health Center, what I'm hoping to do is essentially grow our practice even more. We have a high risk program that I'm hoping to continue to grow [as well as the] survivorship program.

So what does that mean? We have women who have a family history or have a genetic predisposition for having breast cancer. So right now, what we're going to do is have a specific [healthcare] provider who sees them and will create a specific plan for them so that they have someone who's going to be able to take them from the beginning to the end and not have to worry about loss [of] follow-up. Everything is going to be taken care of for them.

The survivorship program is for patients who are done with all of their treatment for breast cancer. They're cancer-free, but essentially they still need follow-up. So at our center, they would be followed by our one of nurse practitioners [and] every year they would get their mammograms. But if anything pops up, they would go back to seeing a surgeon.

These patients actually end up doing better because there's essentially no loss of follow-up and there is no delay of care. Now, as far as our program, one of the things that I'm trying to implement is that our nurse practitioners have their own independent clinic, which increases availability and accessibility—so we can see patients right away. Patients don't have to wait if somebody calls and says, "Look, I have something that I need checked up." Patients can be seen the next day, which is incredible. And that's something that we have available in our program. I don't think anywhere in this area—D.C., Maryland or Virginia—has [a program like this] now as far as the global surgical structure [goes].

Obviously, research is the way that you change, and you make a difference in [the] management of breast cancer. One of the things that I did initially was the Nipple Sparing Mastectomy paper. So, in 2015/2016, only five percent of breast surgeons were doing nipple sparing mastectomies, which is essentially oncologically safe.

There's no survival difference, meaning patients do the same. There's no recurrence difference, meaning cancer-wise, they do the same. Now, cosmetically, there is a significant difference. We preserve the nipple and the quality of life. And so after that paper, a lot of the American surgeons were able to say, "OK, we can counsel patients with this, and we can tell patients that their oncologic outcome is the same, and we can provide this."

Now, one thing that I'm really passionate about is fertility in women with breast cancer. We have screening mammography that starts at the age of 40, and we have obviously more women getting screened. As we screen more women, more women are getting diagnosed at an earlier age. We have women who are in the workforce and are pushing back the age of getting pregnant. Women are not getting pregnant in their 20s now, they're moving their age a bit further up. So, if you get diagnosed with the breast cancer, and you haven't had children, and then you may need chemo, then your fertility is affected.

A lot of the insurance companies don't provide coverage for fertility, and that's something that hopefully I may be able to advocate along with our society to be able to change that, and to work with our lawmakers to see its future. We do have a law that makes it a law to provide coverage for women who haven't had children, or who want more children, to be able to have egg preservation and fertility treatment after breast cancer treatment. You shouldn't be going through breast cancer treatment and have to make a decision about never being a mom.