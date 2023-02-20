In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the chef-owner of Miami's Boia De dishes on her journey through the culinary industry and what she is most excited about for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Society oftentimes tells women that they need to follow the rules, be demure, and that calladita te ves más bonita. But women have come to learn that finding their voice and speaking up for themselves can be one of the most empowering things they can do for themselves, serving as the biggest form of self-love and rebellion.

Like many women, chef and entrepreneur Luciana Giangrandi understands the need to speak her mind—especially in the pressure cooker that is the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Giangrandi, who helms the three Miami-based restaurant concepts Boia De, Walrus Rodeo, and La Pollita, tells People Chica, that the biggest hurdle she had to overcome was learning to be unapologetic about who she was when it came to going up against the heat of the kitchen.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Giangrandi details why earning a Michelin star validated all of her hard work and sacrifices she's made as well as what she's looking forward to at this year's Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival (which runs from February 23 to 26).

You come from a large Italian-Latino family—two cultures with very strong ties to food and its power to connect people. What are elements people would find surprising about both your Latino and Italian heritage?

I think people would be surprised to learn that I first learned to make pasta from my Cuban mother. We ate more Italian food than Latin food growing up because my Chilean/Italian father always preferred it.

My mom was naturally a great cook, that, combined with numerous cooking classes and tutorials by my grandmother, made things like making pasta from scratch second nature. One of our traditions was to make tortellini in brodo every year for Noche Buena in Miami, not exactly commonplace in most Cuban American households, but it was in ours.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival, like its New York counterpart, is a major event for folks within the hospitality industry. What do you hope to take away from this year's event?

One of my favorite parts of the Festival is meeting new chefs that are visiting from other places. It's important to see what's going on in the food world outside of our Miami bubble, so we can keep growing.

You've traveled the world a bit—Chile, Switzerland, and Italy—picking up extensive knowledge. What has been the biggest lesson you've learned about the culinary industry thus far?

There are no shortcuts in this industry. The only way you get and stay truly good at it is [through] practice and presence. A lot of times young cooks are very eager to move up, but they don't realize that taking the time to master each step up the ladder will ultimately contribute to them succeeding in the long run. The other piece is to do your best to always leave a job on good terms, because this is a very small industry, and you never know who your next boss may know.

SOBEWFF is an event that celebrates the power of food to bring people together. What are you most excited about guests experiencing at this year's event?

This year we're doing a collaborative dinner with Sebastian [Vargas] from Krus Kitchen. I'm looking forward to seeing how our styles meld together. We have extensive fine dining backgrounds at some of the best restaurants in the world, but we both wanted to bring that to a more approachable and affordable setting in our respective restaurants.

What has been the biggest career hurdle that you've overcome?

I really struggled, in the beginning, learning to set boundaries and push back when needed. Kitchens are tough places in general and can be that much worse for a woman if she doesn't know how to speak up for herself. That was a hard-learned lesson. I'd also say sometimes I had a hard time being taken seriously because of my goofy personality.

What has been your greatest career achievement?

I'd have to say that winning a Michelin star has probably been my greatest career achievement since I never imagined that as a possibility. I've just always strived to do my best. When you work so long and so hard without most people understanding your dedication to it, you can start to question yourself and your goals. But then these moments happen, where your singleminded dedication and the things you've sacrificed finally pay off and you know that you got there because you did what it took.

Of all the places you've lived, learned, and worked in, why did you believe that Miami was the best place to open up your restaurants, Boia De and Walrus Rodeo, and food truck, La Pollita?

I'm originally from Miami so although I moved away as soon as I graduated high school, I have family ties that always kept me coming back. After living in giant cities like NYC and LA, I knew that there was a lot of opportunity in my hometown to fill gaps in the food scene. It also didn't hurt that startup costs were much less so it seemed a little less daunting.

What is something that you'd tell a young Luciana about the adventures she would later embark on? What is something you'd tell a more mature Luciana about the choices she's made?