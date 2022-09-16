For #HispanicHeritageMonth, the Mexican artist has launched a new kitchenware line that commemorates culture and family.

Exclusive: How Lourdes Villagómez and Lodge Cast Iron are Honoring Día de Muertos With a New Collection

Lourdes Villagómez and Lodge Cast Iron are bringing a blend of new and old traditions into Latin kitchens this Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Mexican artist and chica boss has launched a Dia de Muertos cookware line with Lodge Cast Iron full of kitchen essentials that hope to celebrate the ancestral holiday with the entire family.

The collection includes a limited-edition Sugar Skull Skillet and Skull Mini Baking Pan with unique designs that stir up nostalgia and creativity.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Villagómez shared the experience of blending her passion for design and how the collection honors la cultura.

Lodge Cast Iron Credit: Credit of Lodge Cast Iron

In the Latin community, both cooking and Día de Muertos are used to commemorate culture and family. What excites you the most about creating a product that honors both?

I am thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate on a collection that incorporates my passions [for] artistic design and painting and one of my favorite celebrations, el Dia de Muertos. The partnership was created to honor and celebrate Mexican culture and heritage to create a product that can be a part of family memories to be passed down through generations.

What I really want to communicate is the roots of my country: we have amazing food, traditions, and celebrations, especially during this holiday, and I love knowing my art will be a part of traditions for years to come.

As a Mexican artist, Dia de Los Muertos hits close to home. How do you think your designs represent Mexico?

I have developed a bright, bold and colorful style, creating an organic collaboration to celebrate the beautiful, decorated skulls for Día de Muertos. The special edition Lodge Sugar Skull Skillet features a custom illustration of an ornate sugar skull adorned by marigold flowers, and a unique ceramic pattern of the "talavera" made famous in Puebla, Mexico, capturing the edible gifts that many people decorate and prepare for their loved ones [on] the Day of the Dead.

Lodge Credit: Credit of Lodge Cast Iron

What is your favorite Dia de Los Muertos tradition?

The [Pan de Muerto] is definitely one of the foods I enjoy the most during these days but my favorite thing about this celebration is the meaning of it.

The fact that we are celebrating life and our loved ones that we don't have [around us anymore] but we can dedicate this day to them and remember the good moments we enjoy together.

What do you hope people can learn from this new and unique collection?