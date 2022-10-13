Exclusive: Lourdes Rosado on How Defending Underserved Communities Became Her Calling

For #HispanicHeritageMonth, the President and General Counsel of LatinoJustice details why serving her community has been a lifelong passion of hers.

No one is born knowing what path they will follow or what passions they will want to pursue. But sometimes, especially if we pay enough attention, the universe has a very unique way of leading us where we need to go in order to realize our fullest potential.

At the onset of her professional career, President and General Counsel of LatinoJustice, Lourdes Rosado, started off as a journalist—understanding that this was the best way she could help shine a light on the injustices happening in the world around her.

But thanks to Demi Moore-related project, Rosado had a change of heart and went back to school to earn a law degree, and the Chica Boss hasn't looked back since.

In an exclusive interview for Hispanic Heritage Month, the bright legal mind dives into why representation within the legal profession is so vital to Latinos and BIPOC everywhere and shares the advice she'd give a younger version of herself about the adventure she'd embark on.

Lourdes M Rosado, LatinoJustice Credit: Lourdes Rosado / LatinoJustice

The legal profession is one that has always been viewed with much admiration and respect by the Latino community. When did you realize that this was the career path your heart needed to follow? Why was social justice the area you wanted to pursue specifically?

I pursued a career in journalism after college and was excited to nab a position as a reporter-researcher at Newsweek. But like many others who went into the profession to fight injustice, I was disappointed to bump up against some of the less lofty parts of the work.

One day, they sent me out to a mall to get person-on-the-street reactions to a magazine cover featuring an almost-naked and very pregnant Demi Moore—not exactly the stuff of crusades. I realized then that I wanted to put my hard-fought education to better use and decided to go to law school.

I did a summer internship with a civil rights firm that was representing the family of a young Black man killed at a state-run, military-style boot camp where he was sent for a minor drug charge. On his first morning there, the guards smothered him to death by pushing his face into the gravel floor of a lot. He was only 18 years old.

I was enraged to see the gravel in his lungs in the autopsy photos. So, after graduating from law school, I spent the next 20 years advocating for at-risk, low-income youth who become involved in the justice and child welfare systems.

Growing up, Latinas don't typically hear of a lot of women within the legal profession—with studies showing that Latina lawyers experience the lowest overall presence within the profession in the United States. How do you hope to show Latinas and women everywhere that there is space for them at the table? How do you hope to continue being an advocate for more Latinas in your profession?

Latinas are the most poorly represented racial or ethnic group in the legal profession, and Black women and Latinas represent fewer than 1% of all partners in U.S. law firms. This not only hurts us, but society as [a] whole—people have less faith in the rule of law when they do not see judges and lawyers who look and speak like them.

As women of color professionals, we need to demand opportunities for professional development and advancement in the workplace. It's also critical that we mentor, sponsor and elevate younger generations to help them get a place at the decision-making table.

LatinoJustice's leadership development programs promote greater racial and gender diversity in leadership spaces by cultivating and supporting a pipeline of young people of color into the legal profession.

You're the third woman and tenth President and General Counsel to lead LatinoJustice. What does it mean for you to hold this position? What is your favorite aspect of what you get to do?

It is humbling to take on the leadership mantle of an organization with over five decades of advocacy in civil rights issues, including immigrant rights, voting rights and criminal justice reform. LatinoJustice has had [a] far-reaching impact in the lives of Puerto Ricans and other Latinos.

In today's political climate, it's even more crucial to keep organizing, educating, and advocating for our community, changing the narrative through education and strategic communications, as well as litigation. The favorite part of my job is strategizing with my talented, dedicated team to challenge discriminatory practices and open up pathways to opportunity for Latinos.

Whether we're bringing lawsuits to stop voter suppression or racial profiling by police, fighting worker exploitation, or ensuring that youth have access to quality education, LatinoJustice's primary goal is to break down barriers to our success and well-being.

You've attended Swarthmore College, Columbia University, NYU and Georgetown. What is some advice you'd offer women who may feel intimidated "shooting their shot" and applying to schools like these?

The shot is always yours to take unless you want someone else to take it. I think having the ambition and shooting for a wish list are very important to getting what you want and achieving your dreams.

You don't become the best version of yourself by aiming for average. The fear of failure stunts growth. Women especially have to get more comfortable with inserting themselves in spaces where opportunities might seem out of reach.

We belong, and we have to quiet that voice in our heads that every day tries to make us smaller. And know that we are not alone. There are in fact others who have been in a similar place to us, and who want us to succeed.

In addition to your impressive list of alma maters, you've worked on some major profile litigations like the rescission of DACA and the enactment of the Muslim travel ban, to name a few. What is something you've learned from each case that you've been able to transfer over to future cases?

People's stories matter. As lawyers, we need to put our client's stories front and center before judges and elected officials. These decision-makers will only make wise decisions if they are made to see how their acts and choices profoundly affect real people.

On a larger scale, it's about changing the narrative about the communities we serve. So much of my job is to challenge false, biased narratives about Latinos and get the public to see who we really are.

What has been the highest compliment a client or someone you have worked with has given you?

I always think about two compliments from colleagues when I am having a bad day. The first is that I am a problem-solver. I see something that needs to change, come up with a plan, and then am dogged until I see results. The other is that I am always the adult in the room. No matter how unreasonable other people become, I keep my cool and keep moving forward.

Looking back at the path you have traveled since the onset of your career, what has been your proudest moment?

I was one of the chief litigators in the infamous "Kids for Cash" scandal case that made national headlines in 2009. Two Pennsylvania judges were found guilty of receiving $2.8 million in kickbacks for sending thousands of young people to private detention facilities between 2003 and 2008 after cursory hearings in court, often without representation.

My co-counsel and I successfully advocated that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacate the juvenile delinquency adjudications of more than 6,500 victims of the scandal. We also obtained cash settlements for the youth.

If you could give a piece of advice to a young version of yourself, what would you tell her about the adventure life would take her on?

Take better care of yourself and don't worry so much! Like many professionals in the social justice space, I worked long hours because I am committed to my cause. And I wanted every opportunity to work on challenging cases and grow as a litigator.