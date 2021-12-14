The 25-year-old is showing off her modeling skills in new photos for Paper Magazine.

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Takes it All Off in Edgy And Provocative New Photos

Like her famous momma, Lourdes Leon is not afraid to be herself.

Madonna's eldest daughter has been making a name for herself as a model after appearing on the cover of Vogue, strutting down the Savage X Fenty catwalk and making her fashion debut in Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala.

Now the 25-year-old is gracing the cover of Paper Magazine in her edgiest and most provocative look to date.

In the series of photos, Leon can be seen wearing frosted blonde hair, pale blue eyes and various sexy outfits.

The publication captioned their Instagram announcement, "ROLL WITH LOLA 💎 After being notoriously private for most of her life, Lourdes Leon gives us a piece of her mind."

The dancer and choreographer, who goes by Lola, revealed to the magazine what her thoughts are on a wide range of topics—from TikTok trends to fashion to taboos regarding sexuality.

"I feel like there's such a lack of personal style, like actual style that doesn't have to do with trends or TikTok. Cause when something's in, everybody is wearing it. Or everybody that's trendy, but trendy for the masses," she explained.

She continued, "Because of TikTok and trends on social media, there's so many different iterations of the same jacket or the same... It's like everything is copied by everyone. I guess that is fashion now, in a way."

Throughout the years, Leon has etched out a name for herself that has become synonymous with versatility and body positivity.

"I think it's a bit ridiculous that people are still living in this world where we're equating showing skin with wanting attention or being a hoe. Literally, like let a [girl] wear what she wants," she said.

She also explained her complicated relationship with social media.

"I have a complicated relationship with [social media] because a lot of times it makes me feel s—tty about myself if this algorithm has made it so I'm only seeing people that look a certain way or live a certain lifestyle, and then I'm going to compare myself to those people," she states. "That's not healthy for anyone."

She's also calling out internet trolls who have a problem with her and her mother.