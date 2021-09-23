Lourdes Leon Debuts at Upcoming Savage X Fenty Show in Latex Lingerie

The 24-year-old teased fans on Wednesday with a first look at the outfit she'll be wearing on the runway.

Lourdes Leon proves her modeling skills once again with an upcoming appearance in Rihanna's third Savage X Fenty fashion show coming to Amazon Prime Video.

The 24-year-old teased fans on Wednesday with a first look at the outfit she'll be wearing on the runway, with several photos posted to her Instagram. The eldest daughter of Madonna sported thigh-high boots, a teal latex bra, an updo hairstyle, beaded jewelry, and a matching robe.

It has been a big year for Leon's career, appearing on Vogue's September 2021 issue titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry." She also walked on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a hot pink Moschino bra top and skirt while showing off her armpit hair.

Her debut on the Savage X Fenty runway won't be her first; she previously strutted for Gypsy Sport's New York fashion week show in 2018. The model has also been a part of ad campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Swarovski and modeled for Parade X Juicy Couture panties last year.

Lourdes Leon Credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Earlier this week, Rihanna released a trailer for the upcoming special revealing the stars modeling at the third annual fashion show, including Erykah Badu, Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, with special musical performances by Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.