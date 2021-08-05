Madonna's firstborn was featured alongside Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Ariel Nicholson and others in a one-of-a-kind Vogue cover celebrating American beauty.

Lourdes Leon is Back on the Cover of Vogue Alongside Models Who "Make the Moment"

Lourdes Leon is back on the cover of Vogue, this time in its September 2021 issue titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."

Madonna's firstborn joined Precious Lee, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Ariel Nicholson, Anok Yai, Yumi Nu, and Sheri Shi as models who "make the moment," according to the magazine.

The 24-year-old, better known as Lola, shared a photo of the cover on her Instagram alongside the other models, who were photographed smiling and laughing inside Vogue's offices sporting high fashion —and breaking beauty standards.

"Something must have been realll funny," she wrote.

Leon had previously been featured on the magazine's cover with Madonna and the rest of her family in 2005. In this issue, she addresses the public's false perceptions about her privilege because she is the daughter of a music icon.

"People think I'm a talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her," she told Vogue. "But I'm not." Leon added that she paid for her college tuition and lives in Bushwick, NY, where she enjoys her anonymity.

One area she has in common with her mother is their mutual love and talent for dancing.

Lola Leon Credit: Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage

"A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," she added in her interview with the publication. "You're using your body to define the space around you —to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

This issue of Vogue put a diverse cast of models front and center.