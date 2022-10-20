Get Cozy This Fall With these 9 Loungewear and Athleisure Brands

Por Karla Montalván Octubre 20, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

If we could rank each season for coziness, Fall would reign supreme. As we embrace cuddle weather, we've picked nine loungewear and athleisure brands to help you vibe. 

Empezar galería

1 of 9

Pantuss

Wind down from a busy day with Pantuss aromatherapy warming slippers.

The insoles can be removed and placed in the microwave for warming comfort, while dried lavender flowers and flaxseeds form a calming, relaxing aroma when you slip your Pantuss slippers back on.

The brand was created by two Argentinian sisters who sought the perfect combination of aroma, design and comfort for everyone. Each pair is handmade from eco-friendly sustainable materials. 

Pantuss, aromatherapy slippers, items starting at $35, pantuss.net

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 9

Kyte Baby

Credit: Courtesy of Kyte Baby

Snuggle up to your little one with celebrity-loved Kyte Baby clothing and accessories.

The brand, which utilizes bamboo for their ultra-soft baby and adult pajamas, is hypoallergenic, sustainable and comfortable. 

Their pajamas will have both mom and baby feeling relaxed and looking adorable. 

Kyte Baby, women's pajama sets, items starting at $75, kytebaby.com

3 of 9

Hadobody

Uplift your mind, body and spirit with Hadobody's loungewear and athleisure.

Their intuitive and fresh selection of apparel helps you feel strong, empowered and inspired as you can pick from chakra-themed designs. Positive vibes will definitely be on.

Hadobody, Goddess Pants & Cordelia Top, items starting at $88, hadobody.com

Anuncio

4 of 9

Milly Marie

Relax and unwind in Peruvian Pima cotton with Milly Marie.
 
Focused on the details that make each piece shine, their signature hand-stitched hummingbird symbolizes help and hope. 
 
Styles are made by local Peruvian women and artists whose work is uplifting their community and the lives of their families.
 
Milly Marie, women's loungewear, items starting at $90, millymariepima.com

5 of 9

Pitusa

There's no better way to chill than in Pitusa's pajamas and loungewear.

Treat your closet to this celeb-loved line of comfy apparel that works well for when you want to watch your favorite streaming service or dash to the grocery store. 

Pitusa, cropped sleeve pullover & pants set, $174, pitusa.co

6 de 9

tWinning with Dawn and Cher

Credit: Courtesy of tWinning

Shop without the guilt with Sew Sew You x Dawn and Cher's new collection: tWinning with Dawn and Cher.

Dropping on October 20, the comfy pieces feature styles for everyone and are suited to all lifestyles. 

Whether you want to go to the gym or stay at home, we're sure you'll find a piece you love. Use the code TWINNING at checkout for a buy two, get one free during their week-long promotion.

tWinning with Dawn and Cher, AW2022 Collection, items starting at $40, sewsewyou.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 of 9

Tøy Essentials

Dress up or down with Tøy essentials loungewear set.
 
The soft fabric is versatile and minimalistic, made with sustainable and breathable and skin-safe fabrics. 
 
Tøy, Essentials Loungewear, items starting at $59, shoptoey.com

8 of 9

Purusha People

Get whimsical this fall with Purusha People's beautiful and comfortable styles.

The ethical and sustainable brand features solar-powered heartfelt clothes made in the USA. Join the coven today!

Purusha People, Cat Magic Genie Set, $138, purushapeople.com

9 de 9

Ninepine

Credit: Courtesy of Ninepine

Ninepine's sleek and comfortable athleisure wear is timeless and versatile.

Whether you're handing out Halloween candy or unwinding at yoga class, your wardrobe will be complete with one of their pieces.

Additionally, the brand is sustainable and is taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

Ninepine, various items, starting at $19, ninepine.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván