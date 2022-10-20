Get Cozy This Fall With these 9 Loungewear and Athleisure Brands
If we could rank each season for coziness, Fall would reign supreme. As we embrace cuddle weather, we've picked nine loungewear and athleisure brands to help you vibe.
Pantuss
Wind down from a busy day with Pantuss aromatherapy warming slippers.
The insoles can be removed and placed in the microwave for warming comfort, while dried lavender flowers and flaxseeds form a calming, relaxing aroma when you slip your Pantuss slippers back on.
The brand was created by two Argentinian sisters who sought the perfect combination of aroma, design and comfort for everyone. Each pair is handmade from eco-friendly sustainable materials.
Pantuss, aromatherapy slippers, items starting at $35, pantuss.net
Kyte Baby
Snuggle up to your little one with celebrity-loved Kyte Baby clothing and accessories.
The brand, which utilizes bamboo for their ultra-soft baby and adult pajamas, is hypoallergenic, sustainable and comfortable.
Their pajamas will have both mom and baby feeling relaxed and looking adorable.
Kyte Baby, women's pajama sets, items starting at $75, kytebaby.com
Hadobody
Uplift your mind, body and spirit with Hadobody's loungewear and athleisure.
Their intuitive and fresh selection of apparel helps you feel strong, empowered and inspired as you can pick from chakra-themed designs. Positive vibes will definitely be on.
Hadobody, Goddess Pants & Cordelia Top, items starting at $88, hadobody.com
Milly Marie
Relax and unwind in Peruvian Pima cotton with Milly Marie.
Focused on the details that make each piece shine, their signature hand-stitched hummingbird symbolizes help and hope.
Styles are made by local Peruvian women and artists whose work is uplifting their community and the lives of their families.
Milly Marie, women's loungewear, items starting at $90, millymariepima.com
Pitusa
There's no better way to chill than in Pitusa's pajamas and loungewear.
Treat your closet to this celeb-loved line of comfy apparel that works well for when you want to watch your favorite streaming service or dash to the grocery store.
Pitusa, cropped sleeve pullover & pants set, $174, pitusa.co
tWinning with Dawn and Cher
Shop without the guilt with Sew Sew You x Dawn and Cher's new collection: tWinning with Dawn and Cher.
Dropping on October 20, the comfy pieces feature styles for everyone and are suited to all lifestyles.
Whether you want to go to the gym or stay at home, we're sure you'll find a piece you love. Use the code TWINNING at checkout for a buy two, get one free during their week-long promotion.
tWinning with Dawn and Cher, AW2022 Collection, items starting at $40, sewsewyou.com
Tøy Essentials
Dress up or down with Tøy essentials loungewear set.
The soft fabric is versatile and minimalistic, made with sustainable and breathable and skin-safe fabrics.
Tøy, Essentials Loungewear, items starting at $59, shoptoey.com
Purusha People
Get whimsical this fall with Purusha People's beautiful and comfortable styles.
The ethical and sustainable brand features solar-powered heartfelt clothes made in the USA. Join the coven today!
Purusha People, Cat Magic Genie Set, $138, purushapeople.com
Ninepine
Ninepine's sleek and comfortable athleisure wear is timeless and versatile.
Whether you're handing out Halloween candy or unwinding at yoga class, your wardrobe will be complete with one of their pieces.
Additionally, the brand is sustainable and is taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint.
Ninepine, various items, starting at $19, ninepine.com