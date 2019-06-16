Image zoom Los Rivera Destino & Benito Martinez. Photo by: Bryan Santiago Photo by: Bryan Santiago

Bolero is a slow-tempo style of romantic Latin music. Though the original boleros had Spanish roots and ties to ballroom dance, it eventually made its way through all of Latin America — evolving into bachata in the Dominican Republic.

That bolero music is for older people is an idea Los Rivera Destino have proven wrong. Inspired by the greats of their native Puerto Rico, like Cheo Feliciano, Joe Cuba, and Los Hispanos, they decided to integrate their love for the quartet sound with the urban influences of today. They nearly broke the internet when they dropped their bolero version of “Te Bote,” racking up 2 million views.

Made up of life-long friends Fernando Tarrazo, Carlos Figueroa and Antonio Sánchez, the band has been performing since 2012, but they’ve been making skits since way before then. Now they bring dark humor and witty bars to their music: “Comedy has always been a special essence in our music because everything we do from the heart is joyous. We always try to have fun, because when we do, the public has fun,” says Tarrazo.

Sánchez and Figueroa were grade school friends who later met Tarrazo in college. They chose the moniker by choosing a common last name “Rivera” and one not so common “Destino.”

The “Te Bote” cover’s instant viral fame brought the group to the attention of Benito Martinez, aka Bad Bunny, and they opened up for him at his concert in Puerto Rico. The obvious next step was to combine forces, something they hope to continue to do with top artists: “We want to push for more collabs in the industry, and we hope it’s the first of many more collabs of mixing urban with other rhythms,” Figueroa says.

Their music draws a lot from their personal influences like rock and urbano. “Our love for bohemian inspired us as well, adding modern words and phrases that young people use,” said Sanchez. “Benito also has that admiration for the music made in Puerto Rico.”

The track was created long-distance with the “La Romana” singer. “He would work on it whenever he had a break, worked everything long-distance while he was on tour,” said Figueroa. Worth noting, this is the first time Bad Bunny is using his given name artistically.

Los Rivera Destino purposefully dropped the machismo-challenging track “Flor” on Fathers Day to critique society’s stereotypical definition of fatherhood. The song promotes sensitivity, reminding the listeners that men are sensitive, like flowers, and they shouldn’t be ashamed to share their feelings.

In the video, different fathers are highlighted, including a gay couple. The point is to celebrate the role models and people who play a huge role in a child’s life. The song was produced by Ismael Cancel, known for his work with iLe and Calle 13.

Tarrazo is looking forward to spreading the messaging behind the track: “It’s a very important moment in music, I think it’s a song that can help fix situations with their fathers.”

Watch “Flor” below: