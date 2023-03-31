The hermana-ship that Latinas feel for one another is unmatched. Whether sitting with your tías and primas bonding over the latest té or helping each other out when it comes to our respective careers, there is nothing we wouldn't do to foster and maintain that sisterhood.

Chef Lorena Garcia, who became the first female chef to open up a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip (aptly named Chica), understands why helping out your fellow hermana is so vital. This is why she partnered up with PepsiCo's Juntos Crecemos and the brand's Jefa-Owned campaign—two initiatives that seek to help Latina-owned restaurants.

Garcia tells People Chica, "Because I worked [and] I did my fair share of working in different kitchens and studying and preparing myself, which I still do. But I went through that process and it was very hard. It was extremely difficult. So, it resonates with me. It really touches a very personal part of me, and that's why this program is so—I identify a lot with it."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the chef-restauranteur dishes why she hopes to continue honoring the legacy and philosophy of women helping women as well as why the Jefa-Owned campaign makes her so excited.

Chef Lorena Garcia Credit: PepsiCo

You're a chica who has championed the advancement of women within the culinary field, understanding that whenever you step into a new arena in life, it's important to leave a door open for others to go through. How do you hope that initiatives like PepsiCo's Juntos Crecemos continue to build on this legacy of women helping women?

Well, let me tell you that I am, first of all, super excited and honored to be the spokesperson for this wonderful campaign. When PepsiCo reached out and told me about Jefa-Owned and Juntos Crecemos, I couldn't be more excited to join the forces. And you know that I'm all about [women's] empowerment [and] that I'm all about raising the bar in terms of creating opportunities for a female in the industry.

And this is what Jefa-Owned is all about, right? When we think about the resources that PepsiCo is providing to these Jefa-Owned [business] in terms of Hispanic digital and delivery programs that is so important in marketing when you think about the value that all these efforts have for a business [and] a woman. It is super important [and] then we're talking about the support in which March 31 is going to be the day that the restaurants that are participating, they're going to be able to come [and] enjoy these menu items and PepsiCo is going to pick up the tab.

So what a wonderful way to support these businesses and really give it a life [at] a national level. And then also being able to participate in these programs through PepsiCo [and] JuntosCrecemos.com, in which they can apply if they qualify, they're going to be able to enjoy and take advantage of this amazing program that is so needed for these businesses.

And let me tell you, it is super important as you know, [my restaurant] Chica brought me to Las Vegas as the first Latina to have a restaurant on the [Las Vegas] Strip. It really caught my attention—I don't want to be the only one. I think that I could be the first one, but really, my calling is [that] we need to create more opportunities and to be more in this industry [so] that women can create these spaces and not only be business owners but also have executive level positions in the kitchen and the restaurants—in the hospitality industry as a whole. So it keeps me very excited.

Chef Lorena Garcia Credit: PepsiCo

So you're a certified Chica Boss in your own right, but your journey hasn't been without its fair share of lessons. What is something you've learned about yourself as you've built up your career?

You know, it's funny because, I mean, I have so many lessons and I continue to have them and I continue to learn as I go. One of the things that I never pay attention [to] is who was doing what next to me. I was always very focused on my goal, what my goals were, what my goals are, and also preparing myself through [my] studies and in getting mentorships and really learning from the best, you know, taking advice from really the very best.

And I think that is something that PepsiCo, when they bring Juntos Crecemos [together with] Jefa-Owned this is exactly what they're doing there. They're really giving the resources that these female entrepreneurs need so much in their businesses. Remember that when we talk about the hospitality industry, [it] is definitely gender-dominated, right? But why the male so originally speaking, you know, women are the ones that take care of the kids and also the parents and we also sacrificing almost ourselves to that cause. So that's why I think it's been a little bit harder for us to really participate and occupy these positions.

So now imagine being with PepsiCo and being able to represent this wonderful campaign of Jefa-Owned. The same name tells you—jefa!—I love that name jefa because it really represents and describes what a woman needs to go through in order to have these businesses. So, we're talking about restaurants, bakeries, [and] butcher shops. I mean, all these are small businesses that are owned by Latinas, and I cannot be more excited to represent, participate, and really give it the light—I want everybody to know about this program.

Chef Lorena Garcia Credit: PepsiCo

So the restaurant industry is one that's filled with many highs and lows, but it can be an especially tedious environment for Latina chefs. The PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Initiative wants to highlight the important contribution that all women make within their local communities. Why is it important for you to be part of an initiative like this as it pertains to the sisterhood that all women share?

When I think about 15-20 years ago, I was exactly in their position, and I wished that I had these resources and these type of programs that didn't exist when I was starting my career. I started with $40,000. I was the cook, the dishwasher, and the prep cook in the kitchen. I had two people in the front of the house, and I started with a small restaurant with four tables. And today with Chica, I have 200 seats [and] 14,000 square footage of a restaurant and understanding the journey that I went through from learning by [making] mistakes.

Because I worked [and] I did my fair share of working in different kitchens and studying and preparing myself, which I still do. But I went through that process and it was very hard. It was extremely difficult. So, it resonates with me. It really touches a very personal part of me, and that's why this program is so—I identify a lot with it. The name, what it represents, what it wants to do, and the resources that it's offering to the jefas, to these beautiful women that they're trailblazers and they're empowered already.

We just need to create these opportunities and [provide this] information that, again, PepsiCo is giving through Juntos Crecemos to find more equality [and] to have more women as business owners. Why not, right? And I think that this is a moment and this is a time with initiatives like this to change that needle to start moving in the right direction. So, hopefully, I won't be the only woman in Las Vegas, right? I can be so many more and more Latinas, that's all I want.

What do you hope people take away from PepsiCo's Juntos Crecemos National Jefa Day campaign?

I hope that they take that we matter, that we can ask questions as women in the industry, that companies like PepsiCo are paying attention, that are offering the opportunity, that they are realizing that there is a need, that there is a void in that they're here to help. And again, I think that is a dream come true that small female business owners and Latinas have the opportunity to take advantage of these programs.

I hope that we can move the needle. I hope that we can make a difference. I hope that this program continues to grow for many years to come and that, you know, Latinas, female owners can have the advantage and the opportunity to utilize the resources so they can be successful because the idea is for our community to be successful, for Latinas to be successful and business owners to be successful and continue to grow and just have a better community.