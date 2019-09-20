Lorena Garcia Is Here to Take Miami Diners on a Journey Through Latin America

Image zoom

Lorena Garcia is a chef, entrepreneur, media personality and restaurateur famous for her delicious dishes and appearances on shows like Despierta América and America’s Next Great Restaurant. In 2017, she became the first Latinx woman to run a restaurant — Chica, located in the Venetian — on the Las Vegas strip, and now she’s bringing her signature cuisine to Miami. This fall, she’ll open a second outpost of Chica in Miami’s MiMo neighborhood, where she’ll serve up culinary specialities inspired by her native Venezuela as well as the South Florida location of the new restaurant.

Image zoom

“The city truly represents the melting pot of Latin culture and cuisine in America,” she said earlier this year. “I am passionate about sharing the fresh, seasonal produce from different regions, the vibrant ingredients and authentic recipes of this style of elevated yet approachable Latin American food, and I am ecstatic to share it with a community where I believe it will resonate so strongly.” The menu will be similar to that of the Las Vegas location, but with a few revamps to add that extra sazón of Miami. The new Chica will also feature a regionally inspired beverage program and a wine inventory that emphasizes female winemakers.

Image zoom

Garcia is beyond ready to take her guests on a journey through Latin America via her authentic regional dishes with a modern twist. “My vision is to not only define food and cooking as an art, but to go back to the roots of cooking and showcase the process through a more simplistic ethereal approach as an expression of life and living,” she’s said. For updates on the opening date of the new Chica, click here.