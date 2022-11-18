In an exclusive clip for People Chica, fans get a glimpse of what they can expect from the show.

George Lopez is back on primetime on NBC with none other than his daughter, Mayan, for Lopez vs. Lopez.

The family-friendly comedy's plot line centers around a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his Gen Z daughter and works through their differences one argument at a time.

Lopez vs. Lopez will feature an all-star cast with George, Mayan, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Matt Shively.

Lopez vs Lopez - Season 1 Credit: Getty Images / NBC / Contributor

The comedy series tackles modern issues such as mental health, sex and relatable family dynamics.

"Lopez vs. Lopez is a very different show," Mayan told Entertainment Tonight. "It kinda got incepted through my TikTok page, actually."

On TikTok, Mayan had been posting about her "daddy issues" and George being arrested in Canada for heavy drinking. After not speaking for several years, the show has brought them together.

"What really cemented our reconciliation was the pandemic. I think we realized what was important in life and what wasn't," she added.

Premiere Of NBC's "Lopez Vs. Lopez" - Arrivals Credit: Getty Images / Jerod Harris / Stringer

"I look forward to getting to see her do this and getting to know her from this and getting to kinda resolve some things," George said.

The series is produced and written by Debby Wolfe and Bruce Helford, while Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg will serve as executive producers alongside the Lopez family.

The show will air as part of a winning lineup at NBC including The Voice with new coach Camila Cabello, Dolly Parton's original holiday movie Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas and the final season of the beloved drama New Amsterdam.