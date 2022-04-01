The three-time Grammy Award winner has joined the multi-million dollar shapewear industry alongside brands like Spanx and Skims with revolutionary designs made to fit every body type.

Lizzo has always championed women feeling empowered about their bodies and is a staunch advocate for self-love.

She is once again proving that this philosophy is at the core of who she is with the launch of her new shapewear line—Yitty.

Breaking away with the traditional standards of beauty that other shapewear brands follow, Lizzo is diving into the lucrative multi-million dollar market and offering items like bras, shorts, leggings and more, all in an effort to help women feel comfy and beautiful.

Lizzo Credit: Courtesy of Yitty/Fabletics

"This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are…this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don't know about y'all—but I'm sick of people telling me how I'm supposed to look and feel about my body," the artist wrote in an Instagram post that discussed her inspiration behind the brand.

She continued, "I'm tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it's uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. [YITTY] isn't just shapewear, it's your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y'all."

According to a press release, the "Juice" star named the brand after her childhood nickname. The brand has been in the works for the last five years, and is set to release on April 12.

It will feature three collections—Nearly Naked, Mesh Me and Major Label—and will come in sizes ranging from XS to 6X.

"I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, 'who can actually do something about this?'" the Grammy Award winner said in a statement. "I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again."

Lizzo also admitted to wearing shapewear since early childhood, due to commentary she faced on her own body.

"I felt that I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn't good enough. And, in order to be considered 'acceptable' I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty. Because of this, I've been wearing shapewear for a long time, maybe since I was in fifth or sixth grade," she said in the statement.

Additionally, the brand is eco-friendly with styles that are made with more than 65% recycled materials and will come in diverse colors including Tempo Lavender and Moody B**ch Taupe.

"These color names alone should make you feel like that b*** when you're putting the product on," she added.

On Wednesday, the 33 year old did a live stream to discuss the brand on what she called "Yitty Day" and showed her fans the new styles while she wore the Mesh Me panty and top in Bright A** Blue.

During the live stream, she answered questions and opened up to her viewers about the process of creating the brand.