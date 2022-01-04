The "Rumors" singer showcased her curves while dancing in her bathroom while in a sexy brown bodysuit.

Lizzo is ringing in the New Year with lots of body positivity and self-love.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared a video of her post-holiday weight gain on Instagram on January 3 while dancing along to "Rodeo" by the City Girls.

"I gained weight 💅🏾," she said in the post, where she is seen wearing a brown bodysuit and tights. "I look TF GOODT 😍."

The 33-year-old singer has been a champion for loving one's curves since the beginning of her career.

The Detroit-born singer has created a platform where she encourages fans to embrace their sensuality and figure with pride.

Last year, she shamed internet trolls who commented on her figure in several posts.

During a tearful Instagram live, she said, "Sometimes I feel like the world just don't love me back. It's like, it doesn't matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You're still going to have people who have something mean to say about you."

She continued, "I just feel like I'm seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way, like, people saying s–t about me that just doesn't even make sense. It's fat-phobic and it's racist and it's hurtful."

Cardi B, also known for her unapologetic way of embracing herself, came to the defense of her "Rumors" collaborator in addition to several fans on Twitter.