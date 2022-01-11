Rebelde's Lizeth Selene Shares Her Step-by-Step "Light and Basic" Skincare Routine She Does Every Day
Mexican actress Lizeth Selene has made her acting debut on Netflix's Rebelde reboot. The "Sin ti" singer shared her daily skincare and make-up routine with Vogue México y Latinoamérica. "The only thing a woman needs to live a life without filters is the love she has for herself," she explains.
Hydrating Serum
The actress starts with a few dots of a hydrating serum from Lancome.
Moisturizer
She then adds moisturizer to ensure her skin remains hydrated throughout the day. "My favorite facial features are my eyes, my nose and my lips. They are a very strange mix that makes my face very fun," she says as she applies the cream to her face.
Tinted Sunscreen
The third step in her skincare routine is adding a tinted sunscreen to protect her face and even out her skin tone. "Ready for a selfie without filter," the urban singer adds.
Concealer
The actress, who plays Andi Agosti in the new version of the iconic Mexican and Argentinian telenovela, reveals she has never actually worn foundation on her face, but uses a combination of light and dark concealer for her under-eyes.
Translucent Powder
To seal the concealer and gain a matte look around the face, she uses a translucent finishing powder.
Lip Balm
"To be honest, for my everyday skincare routine, I like for my face to look natural and alive," she tells Vogue in the video. Part of this is keeping her lips hydrated with a lip balm.
Mascara
To make her eyes pop, she applies mascara to her lashes.
Lip Liner
The 22-year-old revealed her favorite part of her makeup routine is making her lips pop for a 90s-inspired look.
Lipstick
Finally, she adds a darker red shade to her lips for a look that's natural but also brings on the drama!