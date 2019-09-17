Watch the Trailer for Selena Gomez's New Docuseries Living Undocumented

Living Undocumented, a new documentary produced by Selena Gomez, is coming to Netflix on October 2. The six-episode docuseries will show how undocumented Latin families struggling to build a life in the United States are affected by the threat of deportation. “I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word,” the Mexican American singer and actress said in a statement. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

The official trailer shows the daily lives of Latin families who “live in the shadows” waiting for immigration reform that would allow them to live peacefully in the country they now call home.

“In 2018, eight undocumented families took the extraordinary risk of allowing film crews to chronicle their lives as they faced potential deportation. Ranging from harrowing to hopeful, their journeys illuminate and humanize the complex U.S. immigration system. Living Undocumented depicts the struggles many must endure in their quest to pursue the American dream,” says the official description of the show.

Co-director and executive producer Aaron Saidman added in a statement, “Living Undocumented is designed to illuminate one of the most important issues of our time, but rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect.”